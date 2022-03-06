SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with Agencies





RUGBY UNION

Blues hold on for win

The Auckland Blues yesterday held on to beat the Waikato Chiefs 24-22 for their first win of the season, narrowly avoiding their second straight last-minute loss in Super Rugby Pacific. Chiefs flyhalf Bryn Gatland lined up a potentially match-winning penalty two minutes after the fulltime siren, but his kick from 42m drifted wide of the left-hand upright. Chiefs scrumhalf Brad Weber scored two tries to mark his 100th match in Super Rugby, leading the Chiefs to 22-17 lead with 12 minutes to play in a fiercely competitive match, but Blues fullback Stephen Perofeta engineered a superb try for the Blues in the 76th minute to level the score at 22-22, then converted it from the sideline. In Wellington, the Hurricanes beat the Otago Highlanders 21-14, while across the Tasman Sea, the ACT Brumbies downed the New South Wales Waratahs 27-20 in Canberra.

SWIMMING

Sun Yang appeal dismissed

China’s three-time Olympic champion swimmer Sun Yang, who is banned until June 2024, on Friday saw his final appeal against a doping sanction dismissed, the Swiss Federal Court announced. The punishment handed down by the Court of Arbitration for Sport was “not contrary to the fundamental principles of the legal order,” and Sun’s right to be heard “had not been violated,” the Swiss court ruled. CAS banned Sun in June last year for refusing to give a sample to doping inspectors. At the end of a long-running and controversial case, the Lausanne-based court reduced its original ban of eight years after Sun appealed to Switzerland’s federal court over alleged bias. The new ban of four years and three months is backdated to February 2020.

TENNIS

Double standard alleged

Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams said that she would have faced far harsher punishment had she engaged in similar behavior to German Alexander Zverev, who was thrown out of the Mexican Open last month for unsportsmanlike conduct. The world No. 3 was kicked out of the ATP 500 event in Acapulco after he smashed his racket repeatedly against the umpire’s chair after a doubles defeat. Zverev was later fined US$40,000 for the incident, in which he came perilously close to hitting umpire Alessandro Germani. “There is absolutely a double standard,” former world No. 1 Williams told CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour. “I would probably be in jail if I did that. Like, literally, no joke.”

CRICKET

Jadeja flattens Sri Lanka

India’s bowlers picked up four Sri Lanka wickets after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 175 helped the hosts post a first-innings total of 574-8 declared on day 2 of the opening Test in Mohali yesterday. The left-handed Jadeja was also effective with the ball, dismissing Dimuth Karunaratne for 28 as Sri Lanka ended the day on 108-4. In Pakistan, the hosts declared on 476-4 on day 2 of the first Test after twin hundreds by Imam-ul-Haq (157) and Azhar Ali (185). Australia faced one over in their first innings before bad light stopped play, reaching 5-0. In Bangladesh, the hosts were defeated in the second T20 by Afghanistan, who overhauled a below-par 115-9 with 2.2 overs and eight wickets to spare in Mirpur.