RUGBY UNION
Blues hold on for win
The Auckland Blues yesterday held on to beat the Waikato Chiefs 24-22 for their first win of the season, narrowly avoiding their second straight last-minute loss in Super Rugby Pacific. Chiefs flyhalf Bryn Gatland lined up a potentially match-winning penalty two minutes after the fulltime siren, but his kick from 42m drifted wide of the left-hand upright. Chiefs scrumhalf Brad Weber scored two tries to mark his 100th match in Super Rugby, leading the Chiefs to 22-17 lead with 12 minutes to play in a fiercely competitive match, but Blues fullback Stephen Perofeta engineered a superb try for the Blues in the 76th minute to level the score at 22-22, then converted it from the sideline. In Wellington, the Hurricanes beat the Otago Highlanders 21-14, while across the Tasman Sea, the ACT Brumbies downed the New South Wales Waratahs 27-20 in Canberra.
SWIMMING
Sun Yang appeal dismissed
China’s three-time Olympic champion swimmer Sun Yang, who is banned until June 2024, on Friday saw his final appeal against a doping sanction dismissed, the Swiss Federal Court announced. The punishment handed down by the Court of Arbitration for Sport was “not contrary to the fundamental principles of the legal order,” and Sun’s right to be heard “had not been violated,” the Swiss court ruled. CAS banned Sun in June last year for refusing to give a sample to doping inspectors. At the end of a long-running and controversial case, the Lausanne-based court reduced its original ban of eight years after Sun appealed to Switzerland’s federal court over alleged bias. The new ban of four years and three months is backdated to February 2020.
TENNIS
Double standard alleged
Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams said that she would have faced far harsher punishment had she engaged in similar behavior to German Alexander Zverev, who was thrown out of the Mexican Open last month for unsportsmanlike conduct. The world No. 3 was kicked out of the ATP 500 event in Acapulco after he smashed his racket repeatedly against the umpire’s chair after a doubles defeat. Zverev was later fined US$40,000 for the incident, in which he came perilously close to hitting umpire Alessandro Germani. “There is absolutely a double standard,” former world No. 1 Williams told CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour. “I would probably be in jail if I did that. Like, literally, no joke.”
CRICKET
Jadeja flattens Sri Lanka
India’s bowlers picked up four Sri Lanka wickets after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 175 helped the hosts post a first-innings total of 574-8 declared on day 2 of the opening Test in Mohali yesterday. The left-handed Jadeja was also effective with the ball, dismissing Dimuth Karunaratne for 28 as Sri Lanka ended the day on 108-4. In Pakistan, the hosts declared on 476-4 on day 2 of the first Test after twin hundreds by Imam-ul-Haq (157) and Azhar Ali (185). Australia faced one over in their first innings before bad light stopped play, reaching 5-0. In Bangladesh, the hosts were defeated in the second T20 by Afghanistan, who overhauled a below-par 115-9 with 2.2 overs and eight wickets to spare in Mirpur.
In Newport, Vermont, near the border with Canada, 76-year-old Ginny Peck gingerly stepped into Lake Memphremagog. The temperature was just above 0°C and she was competing in the US’ ice swimming “Olympics.” “I think I’m a cold person to begin with,” Peck said, after completing the 50m freestyle at the Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival, which took place on Saturday and Sunday. It was the fourth time that she had entered the annual event, which started in 2015 and had more than 120 hardy souls taking part this year. Peck — from New Hampshire — wore just goggles, a cap and a swimsuit, as
NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Russia would play as Football Union of Russia under FIFA’s plan, but Poland said it would ‘not play with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is’ Russia’s future in the World Cup yesterday teetered on a knife-edge after FIFA plans to allow them to play on neutral territory were dismissed as “unacceptable” by rivals, plunging the qualifying process for soccer’s showpiece event into chaos. FIFA warned that they were considering the ultimate sanction against Russia as punishment for their invasion of Ukraine. After three days of silence, they stopped short and ordered Russia to play home internationals at neutral venues where their national flag and anthem would be banned. Russian teams would play as the Football Union of Russia. FIFA said that dialogue with other sports organizations to determine
Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday had his honorary black belt in taekwondo revoked by the sport’s international governing body over his country’s invasion of Ukraine. As Russian troops amass outside Kyiv, and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees flee into neighboring countries, world leaders have heaped punishing economic sanctions on Putin and his closest allies, as well as businesses with links to Russia. The sporting world has had a similar reaction: Russia was booted out of qualifying for this year’s FIFA World Cup, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged federations to exclude athletes from Russia, as well as from its
AN ACE? Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina said she refused to play against any Russian or Belarusian players until tennis’ governing bodies implement the IOC’s ban FIFA and UEFA on Monday suspended Russia’s national teams and clubs from international soccer, as sports bodies around the world moved to bar Russian athletes from competing in international events in protest over the war in Ukraine. The move makes it likely that Russia is to be excluded from this year’s FIFA World Cup and the women’s UEFA Euro 2020 tournament. “FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice,” UEFA said in a statement. In a statement, the Russian