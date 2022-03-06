The Winter Paralympics opened in Beijing on Friday with the Russian athletes sent home, the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get to China and an impassioned call for peace.
Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, declared his horror at the fighting in Ukraine and called on world authorities to promote peace.
“Tonight, I want, I must begin with a message of peace,” Parsons said in brief remarks to the athletes and spectators at the Bird’s Nest stadium. “As the leader of an organization with inclusion at its core, where diversity is celebrated and differences embraced, I am horrified at what is taking place in the world right now.”
Photo: AP
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, shortly after the Winter Olympics wrapped up in Beijing, is roiling the world. The world of sports is no exception.
Paralympic organizers initially announced that Russians and Belarusians would be allowed to compete in Beijing, but reversed course one day before the opening and expelled athletes from both countries.
They cited tensions in the Athletes Village.
Photo: AP
The Russian Paralympic Committee called the decision “absolutely politicized.”
The live broadcast of the opening on Chinese state TV did not translate Parsons’ condemnation of war and and then lowered the volume of his remarks in English for a while.
The Chinese government has been restricting anti-Russia views in state media and online. Unlike the US and Europe, it has not criticized the invasion and opposed sanctions on Russia.
Ahead of the opening, about 16 members of the Ukrainian team, wearing their yellow and blue winter outfits and knit hats, chanted: “Peace for Ukraine” as they held up large banners including “stop war” in a holding area for the participants.
Competitors from other countries applauded and cheered, and a few came up and hugged the Ukrainians.
Maksym Yarovyi carried the country’s now widely known blue and yellow flag into the stadium at the head the delegation.
“It’s a miracle that we have made it to the Paralympics,” Ukrainian delegation head Valerii Sushkevych said earlier.
Sushkevych said it took four days for team members in Ukraine to reach Beijing, and that he slept on the floor of a bus because of a back condition during the final two days of the journey through Europe.
“We overcame a lot of barriers on the way,” he said. “Many members of our team had to escape while there was bombardment and shells exploding.”
Li Duan, a blind gold medalist in long jump for China, felt around for the holder and then struggled a bit to insert the flame.
The crowd cheered him on until he mounted it properly in the center of a large white snowflake that then ascended to the top of the open-air stadium.
In Newport, Vermont, near the border with Canada, 76-year-old Ginny Peck gingerly stepped into Lake Memphremagog. The temperature was just above 0°C and she was competing in the US’ ice swimming “Olympics.” “I think I’m a cold person to begin with,” Peck said, after completing the 50m freestyle at the Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival, which took place on Saturday and Sunday. It was the fourth time that she had entered the annual event, which started in 2015 and had more than 120 hardy souls taking part this year. Peck — from New Hampshire — wore just goggles, a cap and a swimsuit, as
NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Russia would play as Football Union of Russia under FIFA’s plan, but Poland said it would ‘not play with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is’ Russia’s future in the World Cup yesterday teetered on a knife-edge after FIFA plans to allow them to play on neutral territory were dismissed as “unacceptable” by rivals, plunging the qualifying process for soccer’s showpiece event into chaos. FIFA warned that they were considering the ultimate sanction against Russia as punishment for their invasion of Ukraine. After three days of silence, they stopped short and ordered Russia to play home internationals at neutral venues where their national flag and anthem would be banned. Russian teams would play as the Football Union of Russia. FIFA said that dialogue with other sports organizations to determine
Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday had his honorary black belt in taekwondo revoked by the sport’s international governing body over his country’s invasion of Ukraine. As Russian troops amass outside Kyiv, and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees flee into neighboring countries, world leaders have heaped punishing economic sanctions on Putin and his closest allies, as well as businesses with links to Russia. The sporting world has had a similar reaction: Russia was booted out of qualifying for this year’s FIFA World Cup, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged federations to exclude athletes from Russia, as well as from its
AN ACE? Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina said she refused to play against any Russian or Belarusian players until tennis’ governing bodies implement the IOC’s ban FIFA and UEFA on Monday suspended Russia’s national teams and clubs from international soccer, as sports bodies around the world moved to bar Russian athletes from competing in international events in protest over the war in Ukraine. The move makes it likely that Russia is to be excluded from this year’s FIFA World Cup and the women’s UEFA Euro 2020 tournament. “FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice,” UEFA said in a statement. In a statement, the Russian