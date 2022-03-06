Paralympics open after Russia, Belarus sent home

AP, BEIJING





The Winter Paralympics opened in Beijing on Friday with the Russian athletes sent home, the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get to China and an impassioned call for peace.

Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, declared his horror at the fighting in Ukraine and called on world authorities to promote peace.

“Tonight, I want, I must begin with a message of peace,” Parsons said in brief remarks to the athletes and spectators at the Bird’s Nest stadium. “As the leader of an organization with inclusion at its core, where diversity is celebrated and differences embraced, I am horrified at what is taking place in the world right now.”

Former Chinese Paralympian Li Duan waves as he prepares to light the cauldron at the opening ceremony at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AP

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, shortly after the Winter Olympics wrapped up in Beijing, is roiling the world. The world of sports is no exception.

Paralympic organizers initially announced that Russians and Belarusians would be allowed to compete in Beijing, but reversed course one day before the opening and expelled athletes from both countries.

They cited tensions in the Athletes Village.

Athletes from Ukraine arrive at the opening ceremony at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AP

The Russian Paralympic Committee called the decision “absolutely politicized.”

The live broadcast of the opening on Chinese state TV did not translate Parsons’ condemnation of war and and then lowered the volume of his remarks in English for a while.

The Chinese government has been restricting anti-Russia views in state media and online. Unlike the US and Europe, it has not criticized the invasion and opposed sanctions on Russia.

Ahead of the opening, about 16 members of the Ukrainian team, wearing their yellow and blue winter outfits and knit hats, chanted: “Peace for Ukraine” as they held up large banners including “stop war” in a holding area for the participants.

Competitors from other countries applauded and cheered, and a few came up and hugged the Ukrainians.

Maksym Yarovyi carried the country’s now widely known blue and yellow flag into the stadium at the head the delegation.

“It’s a miracle that we have made it to the Paralympics,” Ukrainian delegation head Valerii Sushkevych said earlier.

Sushkevych said it took four days for team members in Ukraine to reach Beijing, and that he slept on the floor of a bus because of a back condition during the final two days of the journey through Europe.

“We overcame a lot of barriers on the way,” he said. “Many members of our team had to escape while there was bombardment and shells exploding.”

Li Duan, a blind gold medalist in long jump for China, felt around for the holder and then struggled a bit to insert the flame.

The crowd cheered him on until he mounted it properly in the center of a large white snowflake that then ascended to the top of the open-air stadium.