In a match made solemn by tragic circumstances, an Australia team batting with two black armbands beat England by 12 runs in their opening match at the Women’s Cricket World Cup in Hamilton, New Zealand, yesterday.
Australia scored 310-3 batting first and a magnificent century from 79 deliveries by England’s Nat Sciver kept England in the match until the final over.
Sciver was 109 not out at the end of an outstanding England run chase.
Photo: AP
England needed 26 from the final two overs and 16 from the last, but fell short, finishing on 298-8.
Jess Johansen, who had given up 16 runs from her first two overs, mostly to Sciver, bowled the last over and held her nerve to clinch Australia’s win.
The Australia players awoke on match day to news of the death in Thailand at 52 of legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne.
That came only 24 hours after the loss of another Australia great, wicketkeeper Rod March, who died aged 74.
A minute’s silence was observed before the match, players from both teams standing with their heads bowed before the Australian anthem rang over a silent stadium.
When Australia batted after losing the toss, it was almost with a sense of duty to make their own tribute to Warne and Marsh through their performance.
Opener Rachael Haynes made 130 from 131 balls and captain Meg Lanning 86 as Australia scored the highest total ever posted against England in a World Cup match.
“It was hard at the beginning, they bowled well early on,” Lanning said. “Rachael played really well to weather the early storm. Rachel’s innings was brilliant. She was in control, got through early, took good risks at the right time. It’s certainly one of her best innings.”
In Dunedin, Ayabonga Khaka took 4-32, including her 100th wicket in one-day internationals, as South Africa beat Bangladesh by 32 runs.
South Africa made 207 batting first after losing the toss.
Bangladesh made a strong run and had a chance at 170-7 with four overs remaining, but Khaka helped suppress the chase.
“We are proud of Ayabonga Khaka. She is our golden arm at the moment,” South Africa captain Sane Luus said.
