India eye 400 in Kohli’s 100th Test

AFP, MOHALI, India





Rishabh Pant yesterday smashed 96 to help India to 357-6 on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka after Virat Kohli fell agonizingly short of a half-century in his 100th Test.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant put on a key stand of 104 with fellow left-hander Ravindra Jadeja, who stood unbeaten on 45, after the hosts slipped to 228-5 in Mohali.

Sri Lanka bowlers led by spinner Lasith Embuldeniya attempted to check India with wickets at the start of the two-match series, but Pant took the attack to the opposition in the final session.

India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot against Sri Lanka on the first day of the first Test at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, India, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Pant missed out on his century after being bowled by paceman Suranga Lakmal following Sri Lanka’s decision to take the second new ball in the 81st over.

Sri Lanka fought back with wickets in the second session after they sent back Kohli and Hanuma Vihari, who made 58, in quick succession.

Kohli surpassed 8,000 Test runs, but left-arm spinner Embuldeniya bowled the former captain who stood in disbelief and then walked back to applause from the limited spectators allowed for the match.

Kohli, who last scored an international century in November 2019, scored 45 — with every run cheered — and put on 90 runs for the third wicket with Vihari.

Vihari scored his fifth Test half-century, but departed soon after Kohli, dragging on a delivery from left-arm paceman Vishwa Fernando.

Pant, often criticized for throwing away his wicket in Tests, then put on 53 with Shreyas Iyer, who made 27 before being trapped leg before wicket by Dhananjaya de Silva’s off-spin.

The 24-year-old Pant stood firm with Jadeja for company to reach his eighth Test half-century, then hammered Embuldeniya for two sixes and two fours in a 22-run over.

He kept up the assault until a good-length delivery from Lakmal got through his defenses and the disappointed batsman sat on his haunches before trudging back.

PAKISTAN V AUSTRALIA

AFP, RAWALPINDI, Pakistan

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq yesterday hit a maiden Test century to lead Pakistan’s solid start in the first match of the series against Australia in Rawalpindi.

The 26-year-old left-hander struck Australia paceman Mitchell Starc through the covers to the boundary to reach three figures in the final session of play on the opening day after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat.

Haq reached his century in 277 minutes off 220 balls, hitting 13 fours and two sixes as a near-capacity 12,000 fans erupted with joy at his achievement.

Pakistan closed on 245-1 with Haq’s opening partner Abdullah Shafique (44) the only man out. Haq was on 132 not out and Azhar Ali was 64 not out.

Australia’s players wore black armbands as a tribute to former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh, who died yesterday aged 74.