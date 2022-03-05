Rishabh Pant yesterday smashed 96 to help India to 357-6 on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka after Virat Kohli fell agonizingly short of a half-century in his 100th Test.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant put on a key stand of 104 with fellow left-hander Ravindra Jadeja, who stood unbeaten on 45, after the hosts slipped to 228-5 in Mohali.
Sri Lanka bowlers led by spinner Lasith Embuldeniya attempted to check India with wickets at the start of the two-match series, but Pant took the attack to the opposition in the final session.
Photo: AFP
Pant missed out on his century after being bowled by paceman Suranga Lakmal following Sri Lanka’s decision to take the second new ball in the 81st over.
Sri Lanka fought back with wickets in the second session after they sent back Kohli and Hanuma Vihari, who made 58, in quick succession.
Kohli surpassed 8,000 Test runs, but left-arm spinner Embuldeniya bowled the former captain who stood in disbelief and then walked back to applause from the limited spectators allowed for the match.
Kohli, who last scored an international century in November 2019, scored 45 — with every run cheered — and put on 90 runs for the third wicket with Vihari.
Vihari scored his fifth Test half-century, but departed soon after Kohli, dragging on a delivery from left-arm paceman Vishwa Fernando.
Pant, often criticized for throwing away his wicket in Tests, then put on 53 with Shreyas Iyer, who made 27 before being trapped leg before wicket by Dhananjaya de Silva’s off-spin.
The 24-year-old Pant stood firm with Jadeja for company to reach his eighth Test half-century, then hammered Embuldeniya for two sixes and two fours in a 22-run over.
He kept up the assault until a good-length delivery from Lakmal got through his defenses and the disappointed batsman sat on his haunches before trudging back.
PAKISTAN V AUSTRALIA
AFP, RAWALPINDI, Pakistan
Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq yesterday hit a maiden Test century to lead Pakistan’s solid start in the first match of the series against Australia in Rawalpindi.
The 26-year-old left-hander struck Australia paceman Mitchell Starc through the covers to the boundary to reach three figures in the final session of play on the opening day after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat.
Haq reached his century in 277 minutes off 220 balls, hitting 13 fours and two sixes as a near-capacity 12,000 fans erupted with joy at his achievement.
Pakistan closed on 245-1 with Haq’s opening partner Abdullah Shafique (44) the only man out. Haq was on 132 not out and Azhar Ali was 64 not out.
Australia’s players wore black armbands as a tribute to former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh, who died yesterday aged 74.
‘NO WAR PLEASE’: Russia breached an ‘Olympic truce’ made before the Games, and all international federations should cancel events in Russia and Belarus, the IOC said Poland will not play their World Cup playoff with Russia in Moscow on March 24 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the president of the Polish soccer federation said yesterday, adding to a sports fallout from the attack. The conflict has entered the third day since Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe. “The time for talking is over. It is time to act. Due to the escalation of the Russian Federation’s aggression in
In Newport, Vermont, near the border with Canada, 76-year-old Ginny Peck gingerly stepped into Lake Memphremagog. The temperature was just above 0°C and she was competing in the US’ ice swimming “Olympics.” “I think I’m a cold person to begin with,” Peck said, after completing the 50m freestyle at the Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival, which took place on Saturday and Sunday. It was the fourth time that she had entered the annual event, which started in 2015 and had more than 120 hardy souls taking part this year. Peck — from New Hampshire — wore just goggles, a cap and a swimsuit, as
NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Russia would play as Football Union of Russia under FIFA’s plan, but Poland said it would ‘not play with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is’ Russia’s future in the World Cup yesterday teetered on a knife-edge after FIFA plans to allow them to play on neutral territory were dismissed as “unacceptable” by rivals, plunging the qualifying process for soccer’s showpiece event into chaos. FIFA warned that they were considering the ultimate sanction against Russia as punishment for their invasion of Ukraine. After three days of silence, they stopped short and ordered Russia to play home internationals at neutral venues where their national flag and anthem would be banned. Russian teams would play as the Football Union of Russia. FIFA said that dialogue with other sports organizations to determine
Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday had his honorary black belt in taekwondo revoked by the sport’s international governing body over his country’s invasion of Ukraine. As Russian troops amass outside Kyiv, and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees flee into neighboring countries, world leaders have heaped punishing economic sanctions on Putin and his closest allies, as well as businesses with links to Russia. The sporting world has had a similar reaction: Russia was booted out of qualifying for this year’s FIFA World Cup, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged federations to exclude athletes from Russia, as well as from its