West Indies stun hosts in thriller

PART-TIME HERO: Deandra Dottin, 2-2, had not bowled in the West Indies’ previous nine one-day internationals and had not taken a wicket for the past three years

AP, MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand





Part-time bowler Deandra Dottin yesterday delivered a fearless final over in which three wickets fell to give the West Indies a three-run win over hosts New Zealand in the opening match of the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

New Zealand came to the final over on 254-7, chasing the West Indies’ 259-9 and appearing poised to pull off the highest winning run chase in the history of the Women’s World Cup, but were dismissed for 256 with a ball left.

Dottin, an opening batter, had not bowled in the match until that point and she had not bowled in the West Indies’ previous nine one-day internationals or taken a wicket for the past three years, but she stepped up to take 2-2 in the final over.

Deandra Dottin of the West Indies, right, celebrates her run out of New Zealand’s Fran Jonas to win their Women’s Cricket World Cup match at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Hayley Matthews, sent into an unfamiliar role as Dottin’s opening partner and battling a hamstring strain, made 119 runs in 128 balls as she anchored the West Indies’ innings after New Zealand won the toss and chose to field.

In reply, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine made 108 in 127 — her sixth one-day international century and second in a World Cup — to allow New Zealand to take the match deep, although they always lagged behind the West Indies’ run rate.

Devine was out, like Matthews, in the 45th over when New Zealand were 215-7 and still 45 runs from victory.

Katey Martin made 44 and Jess Kerr 25 in a 40-run stand for the eighth wicket which tipped the match back in New Zealand’s favor.

Martin hit fours from the last two balls of the 49th over to send New Zealand into the 50th over needing six runs from six balls in what seemed an equation favorable to the hosts.

With the West Indies a bowler short after an injury to Shamilia Connell, Dottin stepped up to take the ball.

A single came from the first ball, but Martin fell leg before wicket to the next delivery, leaving New Zealand needing five from four balls with two wickets in hand.

Hannah Rowe came to the crease and snatched a quick single leaving New Zealand needing four runs from three balls.

Kerr fell to the next ball, caught by Chinelle Henry, to leave New Zealand four runs from victory with two balls left and the last batter, 17-year-old Fran Jonas, at the crease.

With the pressure on, Rowe and Jonas attempted a single from a ball which beat the bat and went directly to the wicketkeeper and Jonas was run out with one ball remaining.

Devine was still padded up as she watched her hard work to keep New Zealand in the match unravel.

“I think full credit has to go to the West Indies,” Devine said.

“I think the way Haley Matthews batted was brilliant,” she said. “They set the game up well, but I thought we were right in it to the last over, and you don’t get much more clutch than a bowler coming in to bowl the 50th over and do what Dottin did.”

Matthews is usually at home at No. 5 in the West Indies’ batting order, where her hard-hitting has brought her two previous centuries in one-day internationals.

Matthews was promoted at late notice when regular opener Rashada Williams was sidelined with concussion.

With Dottin, Matthews led an early assault on the New Zealand bowlers which rocked the confidence of the hosts and started the West Indies’ innings at a rapid pace.

The West Indies’ first nine scoring shots were boundaries.

Matthews followed up her century with the bat by taking 2-41 from 10 overs in the New Zealand innings.

“Obviously a team like New Zealand playing at home, for us to come out there playing against the crowd and show that fight that we just showed is really, really memorable,” Matthews said.