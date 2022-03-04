Juventus on Wednesday took control of their Coppa Italia semi-final after Lorenzo Venuti’s late own-goal gave the visitors a 1-0 first-leg win against ACF Fiorentina.
Venuti left the field in tears after he deflected Juan Cuadrado’s cross into his own net in the first minute of stoppage-time to hand Juventus the win and a potentially crucial away goal.
Forward Dusan Vlahovic was back at the Stadio Artemio Franchi for the first time since moving to Turin in January, but had little joy for depleted Juventus in a tense match that lacked quality.
“It was a difficult match because we were missing so many players, but we managed to keep order and we’re improving,” Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri told Mediaset.
The tie is to be decided at the Allianz Stadium next month, with the winners taking on either AC Milan or Inter — who drew 0-0 on Tuesday — in May’s final in Rome.
“I don’t know what more I could have asked: We had 22 shots and hardly conceded anything at the back,” Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano said. “We’ve still got the second leg and we’ll go to Turin to play our own game.”
Fiorentina fans had promised a fiery welcome for former hero Vlahovic, whose departure to fierce rivals Juventus for an initial 70 million euros (US$77.6 million) brought an end to months of speculation about the 22-year-old’s future.
He had enraged Viola fans by refusing to sign a contract extension, which owner Rocco Commisso said would have made him the highest-paid player in the club’s history.
Home fans made an enormous racket with the 10,000 whistles handed out creating a blistering noise, and the teams came out in front of a huge display depicting Medieval Florentine poet Dante surrounded by flames.
A banner directed at Vlahovic cited Canto 26 from the Inferno, a passage from the eighth circle of hell about the fate of enablers of fraud.
RECOPA SUDAMERICANA
Reuters, SAO PAULO, Brazil
SE Palmeiras on Wednesday beat Athletico Paranaense 2-0 to win the Recopa Sudamericana, starting the 2022 season in winning form.
The title is played each year between the winners of the previous season’s Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana.
The two teams last week drew the first leg 2-2 at Athletico Paranaense’s ground, but Ze Rafael’s goal five minutes into the second half and Danilo’s clincher two minutes from time separated the teams in Sao Paulo.
Palmeiras lost this trophy last year on penalties to Argentine club Defensa y Justicia, but they were superior throughout against the Copa Sudamericana champions from Curitiba.
It was the first time they had won the trophy and marked the latest in a recent string of successes for the Sao Paulo club.
