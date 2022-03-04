Jrue Holiday on Wednesday banked in a jumper from the paint with 1.9 seconds left as the Milwaukee Bucks rallied from a 14-point deficit in the final six minutes to beat the Miami Heat 120-119.
The Bucks outscored Miami 21-6 down the stretch to snap the Heat’s four-game winning streak.
After Khris Middleton made a three-pointer with 13.5 seconds remaining to get the Bucks within one, Giannis Antetokounmpo forced a jump ball against Jimmy Butler on the ensuing inbounds pass.
Photo: AP
Antetokounmpo won the tip and got it to Bobby Portis. Holiday got the ball from Portis, worked his way to the other end of the court and won the game.
The Heat had no timeouts left, and Tyler Herro missed a desperation three-pointer at the buzzer.
Miami lost despite shooting 21 of 44 from three-point range. Herro led the way by scoring 30 points and shooting six of 10 from beyond the arc.
Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 17 rebounds and five assists for the Bucks, while Middleton scored 26, Holiday had 25 and Portis 15.
Gabe Vincent had 21 for the Heat, while Bam Adebayo added 18, Duncan Robinson 15 and Caleb Martin 12.
Miami appeared to have the game in hand when they took a 113-99 lead with a 9-0 run that featured two three-pointers from Vincent and one from Herro — but the Bucks would not go away.
They got the lead down to two points twice in the last two minutes, but the Heat responded each time. Finally, Middleton’s shot put the Bucks back in striking range before Holiday delivered the knockout blow.
Also on Wednesday, it was:
‧ 76ers 123, Knicks 108
‧ Suns 120, Trail Blazers 90
‧ Pacers 122, Magic 114 (OT)
‧ Jazz 132, Rockets 127 (OT)
‧ Thunder 119, Nuggets 107
‧ Hornets 119, Cavaliers 98
‧ Pelicans 125, Kings 95
