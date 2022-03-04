Defending champions Russia might have been expelled from the Davis Cup, but the pariah state can still have an impact on this year’s final thanks to a Russian-dominated Kazakhstan team.
Alexander Bublik, Mikhael Kukushkin, Dmitry Popko and Andrey Golubev were all born in Russia, but switched allegiance to Kazakhstan.
Each has been dismissed as a “Rent-a-Russian.”
The fifth member of the squad, who face Norway in the qualifiers in Oslo today and tomorrow, is Aleksandr Nedovyesov who was born in Crimea, occupied by Russia since 2014.
That was the year Nedovyesov started to represent his new country, despite having debuted in the Davis Cup in 2005 for Ukraine.
The breathless border-hopping has been financed by Kazakhstan Tennis Federation president Bulat Utemuratov, estimated by Forbes last year to be worth US$3.5 billion.
It has paid off in terms of national prestige, with Kazakhstan reaching the Davis Cup quarter-finals on six occasions since 2011.
Bublik, 24, reached a career high in the world rankings of 30 on the back of his maiden ATP title in Montpellier in February.
He switched to Kazakhstan in 2016, but still lives in Russia.
“As hurtful as it might sound, nobody cared about me in Russia. And now people care about me. And they do everything for my career to be successful,” Bublik said.
Kazakhstan’s top three is rounded out by fellow Russians — 160th-ranked Kukushkin from Volgograd and Saint Petersburg native Popko, currently at 171 in the world.
Top 30 doubles player Andrey Golubev was born in Volzhskiy, close to Volgograd.
In 2008, just after changing nationality at the age of 23, he even became Kazakhstan’s first ATP singles champion.
Kukushkin, now 34, switched in 2008, while Popko played his first tie for his adopted home in 2017.
“Unfortunately in Russia nobody was interested in me. Kazakhstan came to me and they provided everything, practice conditions, coaches,” said Kukushkin, whose career high of 39 came in 2019.
