Stakhovsky hopes not to use gun to defend Ukraine

AFP, LONDON





Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky hopes he does not have to use a gun after joining the fight to protect his country from the Russian invasion.

Stakhovsky, who famously beat Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2013, is the latest Ukrainian sports star to defend his country.

The 36-year-old retired after the Australian Open in January and has returned to Kyiv to take part in the struggle to repel the Russians.

Ukraine’s Sergiy Stakhovsky returns to Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in their Davis Cup men’s singles match in Budapest on Sept. 15, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE

“I know how to use the gun. If I’ll have to, I’ll have to. I pretty much hope that I won’t have to use the gun,” Stakhovsky told BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

Asked about the difficulty of leaving his wife and children at their home in Hungary, Stakhovsky said: “I’m still not sure how I’ve done it.”

“I know that it’s extremely hard on my wife. My kids don’t know that I’m here. They don’t understand war. They’re too little to understand what’s going on,” he said.

Three-weight boxing champion Vasiliy Lomachenko is believed to have joined the fight.

The 34-year-old was photographed wearing a military uniform with a rifle across his shoulder in a post on his Facebook page.

World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, who defeated Anthony Joshua in September last year, is also said to have left London to take part in the war.

Asked by the BBC to confirm whether Usyk had gone to Ukraine to fight, his promoter Alexander Krassyuk said “every Ukrainian joined the defense.”

Ukrainian heavyweight icon Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, is also to serve in the war.