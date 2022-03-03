Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky hopes he does not have to use a gun after joining the fight to protect his country from the Russian invasion.
Stakhovsky, who famously beat Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2013, is the latest Ukrainian sports star to defend his country.
The 36-year-old retired after the Australian Open in January and has returned to Kyiv to take part in the struggle to repel the Russians.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“I know how to use the gun. If I’ll have to, I’ll have to. I pretty much hope that I won’t have to use the gun,” Stakhovsky told BBC Radio 4’s Today program.
Asked about the difficulty of leaving his wife and children at their home in Hungary, Stakhovsky said: “I’m still not sure how I’ve done it.”
“I know that it’s extremely hard on my wife. My kids don’t know that I’m here. They don’t understand war. They’re too little to understand what’s going on,” he said.
Three-weight boxing champion Vasiliy Lomachenko is believed to have joined the fight.
The 34-year-old was photographed wearing a military uniform with a rifle across his shoulder in a post on his Facebook page.
World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, who defeated Anthony Joshua in September last year, is also said to have left London to take part in the war.
Asked by the BBC to confirm whether Usyk had gone to Ukraine to fight, his promoter Alexander Krassyuk said “every Ukrainian joined the defense.”
Ukrainian heavyweight icon Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, is also to serve in the war.
‘NO WAR PLEASE’: Russia breached an ‘Olympic truce’ made before the Games, and all international federations should cancel events in Russia and Belarus, the IOC said Poland will not play their World Cup playoff with Russia in Moscow on March 24 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the president of the Polish soccer federation said yesterday, adding to a sports fallout from the attack. The conflict has entered the third day since Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe. “The time for talking is over. It is time to act. Due to the escalation of the Russian Federation’s aggression in
NOT AN EASY WATCH: Reflecting on the day that Russia invaded Ukraine, Daniil Medvedev said that ‘you understand that tennis sometimes is not that important’ As much as Daniil Medvedev cared about taking over the No. 1 ranking in men’s tennis, he knew there were more serious matters happening on Thursday involving his home nation of Russia. A loss by Novak Djokovic at the Dubai Championships meant that the Serbian player would move down to No. 2 and Medvedev was assured of becoming the 27th man to hold the top spot in the ATP rankings — even before Medvedev reached the semi-finals by winning his match at the Mexican Open. It all happened on the same day that Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began
In Newport, Vermont, near the border with Canada, 76-year-old Ginny Peck gingerly stepped into Lake Memphremagog. The temperature was just above 0°C and she was competing in the US’ ice swimming “Olympics.” “I think I’m a cold person to begin with,” Peck said, after completing the 50m freestyle at the Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival, which took place on Saturday and Sunday. It was the fourth time that she had entered the annual event, which started in 2015 and had more than 120 hardy souls taking part this year. Peck — from New Hampshire — wore just goggles, a cap and a swimsuit, as
NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Russia would play as Football Union of Russia under FIFA’s plan, but Poland said it would ‘not play with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is’ Russia’s future in the World Cup yesterday teetered on a knife-edge after FIFA plans to allow them to play on neutral territory were dismissed as “unacceptable” by rivals, plunging the qualifying process for soccer’s showpiece event into chaos. FIFA warned that they were considering the ultimate sanction against Russia as punishment for their invasion of Ukraine. After three days of silence, they stopped short and ordered Russia to play home internationals at neutral venues where their national flag and anthem would be banned. Russian teams would play as the Football Union of Russia. FIFA said that dialogue with other sports organizations to determine