Middlesbrough’s Coburn shocks Spurs

SHOW OF SOLIDARITY: Manchester City’s Fernandinho gave the role of captain to Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko, who led the team to a 2-0 victory over Peterborough

AFP, LONDON





Middlesbrough on Tuesday produced another FA Cup shock to extend Tottenham Hotspur’s long wait for silverware with a 1-0 win after extra-time at the Riverside Stadium, while Manchester City eased into the last eight with a 2-0 win against Peterborough United.

Middlesbrough knocked out Manchester United at Old Trafford in the fourth round and the EFL Championship side were worthy winners to condemn Spurs to another trophyless season.

Not since a Carabao Cup win in 2008 have Tottenham lifted a trophy, and another hugely disappointing defeat poses further questions over the future of manager Antonio Conte.

Middlesbrough’s Josh Coburn scores against Tottenham Hotspur in their FA Cup match at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

The Italian only took charge in November last year, but has already hinted he could walk away after a run of four defeats in the past six English Premier League games.

“We have to give our best for the rest of the season then we will see what is our position and the evaluation of our season,” Conte said. “It is early to say something about this.”

Nineteen-year-old Josh Coburn came off the bench to score the only goal with a thumping finish across Hugo Lloris in the 107th minute.

“In between the win at Manchester United and here we got turned over at Barnsley. Football is a ridiculous game,” Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder said. “The supporters gave us the energy to produce a top performance.”

Harry Kane did have the ball in the net for Tottenham in the second half, only to be flagged offside.

However, the England captain might again be considering his future as he waits to win the first major honor of his career.

Middlesbrough were by far the brighter side in extra-time and got their reward when Coburn rifled across Lloris from Crooks’ through-ball.

Earlier, Oleksandr Zinchenko captained City as classy finishes from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish sent the English champions through.

Zinchenko, a Ukrainian, took the armband in his first appearance since Russia invaded his home country.

Fernandinho had initially been listed as City skipper for the tie, but the Brazilian, who signed from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, offered the role to Zinchenko in a show of solidarity.

“It’s not an easy period for Oleks, his family, his country, but playing football is the best for him at the moment,” City manager Pep Guardiola said.

Zinchenko and Peterborough captain Frankie Kent held a Ukrainian flag together as they led the teams out at the start of the match.

Once the action got under way, Guardiola’s men took their time to make a breakthrough against a side that is sitting at the bottom of the Championship.

Mahrez took his tally for the season to an impressive 19 goals in just 32 appearances, as the Algerian cleverly guided the ball into the far corner from a narrow angle on the hour mark.

Grealish marked his return from injury with a sublime touch to control Phil Foden’s long through-ball before slotting past Steven Benda for his fourth City goal.

Crystal Palace also booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win over Stoke City.

Cheikhou Kouyate and Jairo Riedewald struck for the Eagles either side of Josh Tymon’s equalizer.