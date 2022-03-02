AFLW star Sarah Perkins hits back at body-shamers

The Guardian





Australian Football League Women’s Competition (AFLW) star Sarah Perkins has received widespread support after she hit back at online trolls who body-shamed her in the wake of the Gold Coast Suns’ defeat to St Kilda on Sunday.

Perkins had kicked a goal and two behinds in the match, and taken four marks, before she took a fifth in front of goal with a minute left in the game and her side four points behind.

However, the key forward, usually known for her keen eye for goal, skewed her shot wide and the Suns dropped to a narrow 5.4 (34) to 4.7 (31) defeat — their fourth loss of the season.

On Monday, Perkins took to her social media to apologize to Suns fans, prompting an outpouring of support for the 28-year-old.

“Yesterday hurt a lot — but the sun came up this morning, and I’m ready for a big week on the track and in front of goals,” she said. “Sorry to the Gold Coast Suns fans, but please stick with us.”

However, there were also some accounts that responded with body-shaming messages and comments about her weight, which Perkins promptly called out.

Perkins wrote on Twitter: “Two from 2 this evening ... Anyone other bloke/fake account wanna comment on my size, body shape, athleticism? More than happy to hear feedback about my football skill/ability, but unfortunately not everyone can be a size 6!”

Collingwood captain Steph Chioci was one of several high-profile female athletes who jumped to Perkins’ defense, writing on Twitter: “People are just jealous they have never achieved anything worth posting about. Got your back always. Can’t wait to see you kick more snags from 50m out and lay tackles like a boss.”

Former cricketer Alex Blackwell and recently retired netball star Caitlin Bassett also posted messages of support for Perkins, while AFL General Manager of Inclusion and Social Policy Tanya Hosch shared a video of last week’s 55m-goal-of-the-year nominee against the Bulldogs and said Perkins had been instrumental in making the AFLW “great right from the start.”

Perkins, who spent three years in the AFLW with Adelaide and Melbourne before moving to the Gold Coast last year, has been a fan favorite at all three clubs.

She played just five matches for the Suns last year before sustaining a knee injury, but has performed excellently this season.

In response to the trolls on Monday, Perkins also posted a screenshot of one comment on her Instagram story along with the caption: “Shit like this will never get old” and two middle-finger emojis.

The AFL Players’ Association said: “There’s no room for these kinds of comments. We’re with you all the way, Perko.”