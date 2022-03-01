Taiwan loses again to Australia at qualifiers

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan yesterday lost their third straight game in the Asian qualifiers for the FIBA Basketball World Cup, 71-19 to Australia.

American-Taiwanese center William Artino scored 20 points with 18 rebounds, recording his third straight double-double in qualifiers being played in a bubble in Okinawa.

Although Artino was unable to lift the team to victory, Taiwan’s overall performance improved from Australia’s 98-61 drubbing on Friday.

On Saturday, Japan beat Taiwan 76-71.

In yesterday’s game, Taiwan’s relatively young team grabbed an early 15-11 lead, but Australia rallied to end the first quarter ahead 29-25.

Australia scored the first 10 points of the second quarter, but Taiwan persevered with a late three-pointer from Pai Yao-cheng, keeping them within 10 points at halftime.

Taiwan narrowed the gap to 56-49 at the start of the third quarter, with two free throws by Artino and one by center Chou Kuei-yu, but Australia widened the gap to 73-56 before the end of the quarter, and Taiwan could not recover.

Chou and Yao each scored 10 points, while Australia was led by power forward Nick Kay with 14.

Neither team shot particularly well from the three-point range, with both making about one-third of their shots, but Australia had a 50-31 edge on the boards, including a 17-6 advantage in offensive rebounds.

Australia leads Group B with a 3-0 record, followed by China at 2-0, Japan at 1-3 and Taiwan at 0-3. Each team is to play each other twice in a round-robin format, with the top three teams advancing to the next round. Taiwan is to play Japan and China in June.