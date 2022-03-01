Taiwan yesterday lost their third straight game in the Asian qualifiers for the FIBA Basketball World Cup, 71-19 to Australia.
American-Taiwanese center William Artino scored 20 points with 18 rebounds, recording his third straight double-double in qualifiers being played in a bubble in Okinawa.
Although Artino was unable to lift the team to victory, Taiwan’s overall performance improved from Australia’s 98-61 drubbing on Friday.
On Saturday, Japan beat Taiwan 76-71.
In yesterday’s game, Taiwan’s relatively young team grabbed an early 15-11 lead, but Australia rallied to end the first quarter ahead 29-25.
Australia scored the first 10 points of the second quarter, but Taiwan persevered with a late three-pointer from Pai Yao-cheng, keeping them within 10 points at halftime.
Taiwan narrowed the gap to 56-49 at the start of the third quarter, with two free throws by Artino and one by center Chou Kuei-yu, but Australia widened the gap to 73-56 before the end of the quarter, and Taiwan could not recover.
Chou and Yao each scored 10 points, while Australia was led by power forward Nick Kay with 14.
Neither team shot particularly well from the three-point range, with both making about one-third of their shots, but Australia had a 50-31 edge on the boards, including a 17-6 advantage in offensive rebounds.
Australia leads Group B with a 3-0 record, followed by China at 2-0, Japan at 1-3 and Taiwan at 0-3. Each team is to play each other twice in a round-robin format, with the top three teams advancing to the next round. Taiwan is to play Japan and China in June.
‘NO WAR PLEASE’: Russia breached an ‘Olympic truce’ made before the Games, and all international federations should cancel events in Russia and Belarus, the IOC said Poland will not play their World Cup playoff with Russia in Moscow on March 24 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the president of the Polish soccer federation said yesterday, adding to a sports fallout from the attack. The conflict has entered the third day since Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe. “The time for talking is over. It is time to act. Due to the escalation of the Russian Federation’s aggression in
NOT AN EASY WATCH: Reflecting on the day that Russia invaded Ukraine, Daniil Medvedev said that ‘you understand that tennis sometimes is not that important’ As much as Daniil Medvedev cared about taking over the No. 1 ranking in men’s tennis, he knew there were more serious matters happening on Thursday involving his home nation of Russia. A loss by Novak Djokovic at the Dubai Championships meant that the Serbian player would move down to No. 2 and Medvedev was assured of becoming the 27th man to hold the top spot in the ATP rankings — even before Medvedev reached the semi-finals by winning his match at the Mexican Open. It all happened on the same day that Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began
VACCINATION ‘EASIER’: With Novak Djokovic unable to enter the US, Andy Murray said it is not good for the sport if the No. 1 player is not competing in major events Novak Djokovic said the warm reception he was given by fans in Dubai on Monday exceeded his expectations as he made a successful return to the tour for the first time since his deportation from Australia. The world No. 1 started his campaign for this year with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti, and was greeted by loud cheers from a packed stadium as he commenced his quest for a sixth title in the Emirates in style. Djokovic was not sure how he would be received in the wake of everything that happened in Australia last month, but said
Taiwan yesterday lost its second consecutive game at the Asian qualifiers for next year’s FIBA Basketball World Cup in a close matchup in Okinawa against hosts Japan. The Japanese national team, ranked seventh in Asia, narrowly defeated the young Taiwanese team 76-71, after gaining control in the final moments of their Group B game, which was tied 69-69 with just 2 minutes left until the final buzzer. From there, Japan took the lead on a left-handed driving layup by Yudai Nishida. With less than 1 minute, 30 seconds remaining, Japan never looked back, pocketing their first win in the round-robin games, which started