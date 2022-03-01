Ukrainian skeleton rider Vladyslav Heraskevych earlier this month flashed a sign at the Winter Olympics: “No war in Ukraine.” On Sunday, he was hunkered down about 150km outside of his nation’s capital with weapons nearby in case he needs to defend his country.
“I am a student,” the 23-year-old said in a telephone interview. “I am not experienced in these type of things, but I am ready to stand strong and help in any way I can.”
With Russian troops encircling the capital of Kyiv, Heraskevych was among a rapidly growing list of athletes from Ukraine and about two dozen other countries who sent an open letter to Olympic and Paralympic leaders, urging them to immediately suspend the Russian and Belarusian Olympic and Paralympic Committees.
Photo: Reuters
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, supported by Belarus, is a clear breach of the Olympic and Paralympic charters — a breach that must be met with strong sanctions,” said the letter addressed to International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach and his counterpart on the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Andrew Parsons.
Among those who put their names on the letter were four-time Olympian Paula Radcliffe of Britain, six-time Olympian Clara Hughes of Canada, two-time Paralympian Greta Neimanas and Beckie Scott, the Canadian Olympic champion who was previously chair of the World Anti-Doping Agency Athlete Commission.
There were 34 Ukrainian athletes’ names listed on the letter, many signing on behalf of their entire sports federations.
The letter said that more Ukrainians would have signed, but “it has been a challenge to speak with all athletes from Ukraine as they are seeking safety in bomb shelters.”
Although the IOC has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, neither it nor the IPC have taken direct action against the country.
The Paralympics start on Friday, but none of the 20 athletes from the Ukrainian team has reached Beijing, the IPC said yesterday.
IPC spokesman Craig Spence said he was hopeful the athletes would arrive in China for the opening ceremony despite difficult logistics.
He declined to disclose the team’s whereabouts, citing safety concerns and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
He said that some of Russia’s 71 athletes had arrived, but he did not exactly know how many.
It is theoretically possible that some athletes might refuse to compete against counterparts from the Russian team.
“We’re aware of the talk that’s out there and the views of everyone,” Spence said. “Clearly we’d love the focus right now to be on sport, but at the moment that’s not the focus.”
Among those signing the letter was Ukrainian freestyle skier Oleksandr Abramenko, whose embrace with a Russian athlete in Beijing was caught on camera and captured headlines.
Heraskevych’s “no war” banner did, too. After that gesture on Feb. 11, the IOC came out quickly and said Heraskevych would not face any sanctions for contravening the Olympic rule that limits political protests on the field of play at the Games.
Heraskevych said that he left China last month with a guarded sense of optimism. His hopes were quickly dashed.
He spoke from Zhytomyr, about a two-hour drive from Kyiv. He was preparing to defend Ukraine’s capital if called on.
“It’s quiet now,” Heraskevych said. “But there is no safe place in Ukraine right now.”
