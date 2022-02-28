BASKETBALL
Olympic medal stolen
Australian basketball player Nathan Sobey yesterday appealed for help in recovering his Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medal after it was stolen from his home in Brisbane. The 31-year-old was part of an Australia squad that beat Slovenia 107-93 to claim his country’s first Olympic medal in men’s basketball. Sobey said the break-in happened on Saturday. “Unfortunately last night, our house was broken into and my bronze medal was stolen, along with some other small things,” Sobey wrote on Twitter. “If anyone out there has any information please let us know.”
CRICKET
NZ reduce SA’s lead
New Zealand yesterday held a glimmer of hope that they could salvage the second Test, as they reduced South Africa to 140 for five at stumps on day three in Christchurch. It gave the Proteas a lead of 211 with five wickets remaining after posting 364 in their first innings and then bowling New Zealand out for 293. South Africa dominated the first two days, but yesterday belonged to New Zealand after they were rescued from 91 for five by a 133-run stand between Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell on the docile wicket. “We’re reasonably happy, not entirely happy,” Rassie van der Dussen said, adding that a lead of 270-280 would put South Africa in a strong position. “The main thing is the ball swings, that’s the biggest challenge.”
GOLF
Mickelson out as PGA host
Phil Mickelson would no longer host the PGA Tour’s American Express tournament in La Quinta, California, following the fallout over his comments about a proposed Saudi Arabian-backed league, the Desert Sun reported on Saturday. The six-time major winner, who has served as tournament host since 2020, would not return to that role next year, and his foundation would no longer serve as its charitable arm, the paper reported, citing the PGA Tour. The move came after the release of an interview in which Mickelson said that despite believing that Saudi Arabia was guilty of human rights abuses, he sought to use the breakaway league as leverage in his efforts to change the PGA Tour.
BOXING
Martinez defeats Ancajas
Unbeaten Argentinian Fernando Martinez on Saturday ended Filipino Jerwin Ancajas’ long IBF super flyweight reign with a 12-round unanimous decision victory in Las Vegas. Martinez consistently outworked the champion to earn the upset victory, with two judges scoring it 118-110 and a third seeing it 117-111 for the 30-year-old challenger. Martinez improved to 14-0 with eight wins inside the distance. Ancajas, who was making his 10th defense of the title he won in 2016, fell to 33-2-2 with 22 knockouts. On the same card, super lightweight fighter Gary Antuanne Russell improved to 15-0 with 15 knockouts with a 10th-round technical knockout of former world champion Viktor Postol. Postol had spoken before the bout of the difficulty of focusing on the fight amid the Russian invasion of his homeland. Russell paid tribute to Postol, who fell to 31-4, for carrying on at such an emotional time. “I do take my hat off to him,” the American said. “He’s got his family at home, there’s bombings going on. His country is at war.”
‘NO WAR PLEASE’: Russia breached an ‘Olympic truce’ made before the Games, and all international federations should cancel events in Russia and Belarus, the IOC said Poland will not play their World Cup playoff with Russia in Moscow on March 24 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the president of the Polish soccer federation said yesterday, adding to a sports fallout from the attack. The conflict has entered the third day since Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe. “The time for talking is over. It is time to act. Due to the escalation of the Russian Federation’s aggression in
NOT AN EASY WATCH: Reflecting on the day that Russia invaded Ukraine, Daniil Medvedev said that ‘you understand that tennis sometimes is not that important’ As much as Daniil Medvedev cared about taking over the No. 1 ranking in men’s tennis, he knew there were more serious matters happening on Thursday involving his home nation of Russia. A loss by Novak Djokovic at the Dubai Championships meant that the Serbian player would move down to No. 2 and Medvedev was assured of becoming the 27th man to hold the top spot in the ATP rankings — even before Medvedev reached the semi-finals by winning his match at the Mexican Open. It all happened on the same day that Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began
VACCINATION ‘EASIER’: With Novak Djokovic unable to enter the US, Andy Murray said it is not good for the sport if the No. 1 player is not competing in major events Novak Djokovic said the warm reception he was given by fans in Dubai on Monday exceeded his expectations as he made a successful return to the tour for the first time since his deportation from Australia. The world No. 1 started his campaign for this year with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti, and was greeted by loud cheers from a packed stadium as he commenced his quest for a sixth title in the Emirates in style. Djokovic was not sure how he would be received in the wake of everything that happened in Australia last month, but said
Taiwan yesterday lost its second consecutive game at the Asian qualifiers for next year’s FIBA Basketball World Cup in a close matchup in Okinawa against hosts Japan. The Japanese national team, ranked seventh in Asia, narrowly defeated the young Taiwanese team 76-71, after gaining control in the final moments of their Group B game, which was tied 69-69 with just 2 minutes left until the final buzzer. From there, Japan took the lead on a left-handed driving layup by Yudai Nishida. With less than 1 minute, 30 seconds remaining, Japan never looked back, pocketing their first win in the round-robin games, which started