SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASKETBALL

Olympic medal stolen

Australian basketball player Nathan Sobey yesterday appealed for help in recovering his Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medal after it was stolen from his home in Brisbane. The 31-year-old was part of an Australia squad that beat Slovenia 107-93 to claim his country’s first Olympic medal in men’s basketball. Sobey said the break-in happened on Saturday. “Unfortunately last night, our house was broken into and my bronze medal was stolen, along with some other small things,” Sobey wrote on Twitter. “If anyone out there has any information please let us know.”

CRICKET

NZ reduce SA’s lead

New Zealand yesterday held a glimmer of hope that they could salvage the second Test, as they reduced South Africa to 140 for five at stumps on day three in Christchurch. It gave the Proteas a lead of 211 with five wickets remaining after posting 364 in their first innings and then bowling New Zealand out for 293. South Africa dominated the first two days, but yesterday belonged to New Zealand after they were rescued from 91 for five by a 133-run stand between Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell on the docile wicket. “We’re reasonably happy, not entirely happy,” Rassie van der Dussen said, adding that a lead of 270-280 would put South Africa in a strong position. “The main thing is the ball swings, that’s the biggest challenge.”

GOLF

Mickelson out as PGA host

Phil Mickelson would no longer host the PGA Tour’s American Express tournament in La Quinta, California, following the fallout over his comments about a proposed Saudi Arabian-backed league, the Desert Sun reported on Saturday. The six-time major winner, who has served as tournament host since 2020, would not return to that role next year, and his foundation would no longer serve as its charitable arm, the paper reported, citing the PGA Tour. The move came after the release of an interview in which Mickelson said that despite believing that Saudi Arabia was guilty of human rights abuses, he sought to use the breakaway league as leverage in his efforts to change the PGA Tour.

BOXING

Martinez defeats Ancajas

Unbeaten Argentinian Fernando Martinez on Saturday ended Filipino Jerwin Ancajas’ long IBF super flyweight reign with a 12-round unanimous decision victory in Las Vegas. Martinez consistently outworked the champion to earn the upset victory, with two judges scoring it 118-110 and a third seeing it 117-111 for the 30-year-old challenger. Martinez improved to 14-0 with eight wins inside the distance. Ancajas, who was making his 10th defense of the title he won in 2016, fell to 33-2-2 with 22 knockouts. On the same card, super lightweight fighter Gary Antuanne Russell improved to 15-0 with 15 knockouts with a 10th-round technical knockout of former world champion Viktor Postol. Postol had spoken before the bout of the difficulty of focusing on the fight amid the Russian invasion of his homeland. Russell paid tribute to Postol, who fell to 31-4, for carrying on at such an emotional time. “I do take my hat off to him,” the American said. “He’s got his family at home, there’s bombings going on. His country is at war.”