Chan Shih-chang claims inaugural Royal’s Cup trophy

AFP, BANGKOK





Taiwan’s Chan Shih-chang yesterday claimed the inaugural Royal’s Cup golf tournament in Thailand, capping off a run of four days as clubhouse leader.

His last round four-under-par 68, to finish 23 under for the tournament was enough to fend off Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana and American Sihwan Kim who came equal second and were three shots behind overall.

Sadom carded 68 while Sihwan fired a 70 yesterday.

Thailand’s Nitithorn Thippong and Korea’s Bi-o Kim, were three shots behind in a tie for fourth.

Chan, 35, scored a hole-in-one on day two of the competition and had echoed the same brilliant form displayed in Thailand last year when he sealed a gripping last-hole victory in the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship.

“That ace kept me going as well. I was able to play my best game out there this week,” Chan said, adding that he did not have a great start to the year with disappointing runs in Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

The Royal’s Cup at the Grand Prix Golf Club in Kanchanaburi is the first full Asian Tour event in Thailand this year and had a prize pool of US$400,000.

Players next turn their attention to the US$1.5 million Saudi Arabian-funded International Series at the Black Mountain Golf Club at Hua Hin, Thailand, which tees off on Thursday.