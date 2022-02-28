Saudi Arabian longshot Emblem Road on Saturday came from behind to claim a shock win in the world’s richest horserace, the US$20 million Saudi Cup in Riyadh.
The 66-1 outsider, ridden by Panamanian jockey Wigberto Ramos, stormed up the outside in the home straight to win a five-horse sprint by a head from US trainer Bob Baffert’s Country Grammer.
Saudi-based Ramos and owner Prince Saud bin Salman Abdulaziz were jubilant afterward, as they were surrounded by fans celebrating the 1.8km race’s first Saudi Arabian winner in its third edition.
The US$10 million first prize capped a lavish, two-day meeting at the King Abdul Aziz Equestrian Square dirt track where 240 horses from 16 countries competed for a total purse of US$35.1 million.
Earlier, Christophe Lemaire rode four Japanese winners in the Neom Turf Cup, the Turf Sprint, the Red Sea Turf Handicap and the Riyadh Dirt Sprint.
American trainer Baffert, who is battling doping charges after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive in May last year, won the Saudi Derby with Pinehurst.
The Saudi Cup is part of a Saudi investment spree on high-profile events that has drawn accusations of “sportswashing,” or attempting to distract from its human rights record.
The kingdom has attracted Formula One and heavyweight boxing, and in October last year its Public Investment Fund snapped up Premier League football team Newcastle United.
The world’s biggest oil exporter is also courting controversy by bankrolling a new Super Golf League, intended as a rival to the US PGA Tour that has long dominated the sport.
In December last year, Frenchman Philippe Boutron was badly injured in an explosion while driving a support car during the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. French investigators found the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device.
