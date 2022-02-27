SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





ATHLETICS

John Landy dies at 91

John Landy, an Australian runner who dueled with Roger Bannister to be the first person to run a four-minute mile, has died. He was 91. His family yesterday said that the former athlete, who also became governor of Victoria state, died at his home in Castlemaine after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. “Dad passed away peacefully on Thursday surrounded by what he loved most: his family and the Australian bush,” said Landy’s son, Matthew Landy. John Landy made world headlines as he vied with Englishman Bannister to become the first man to run under 4 minutes in the mile. Bannister was the first to achieve the feat, in a time of 3 minutes, 59.4 seconds at Oxford, England, on May 6, 1954. Less than two months later, in Finland, Landy improved on Bannister’s world record when he ran the mile in 3:57.90.

BASEBALL

MLB cancels more games

The MLB on Friday canceled three more days of pre-season games, as talks on a new deal with players continued. It had called off the first scheduled week of pre-season games on Feb. 18, pushing back the start of the exhibition season from yesterday to at least Saturday. An MLB spokesperson said that no games would be played from Saturday to Monday next week. The move came on the fifth straight day of talks between the league and representatives of the MLB Players Association in Florida, where little progress has reportedly been made in hammering out a new collective bargaining agreement in time to avoid postponing the start of the regular season scheduled for March 31.

CRICKET

NZ rally against SA

Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell yesterday mounted a crucial rescue mission for New Zealand, as South Africa continued to dominate the second Test on day two in Christchurch. Their 66-run, sixth wicket partnership, dominated by a half-century to De Grandhomme, lifted New Zealand to 157 for five at stumps in reply to South Africa’s 364. Playing with the lights on during a gloomy afternoon at Hagley Oval, South Africa had New Zealand at five for 91 before De Grandhomme joined Mitchell in the middle. The burly all-rounder favored attack as the best defense and was not out at 54 off 61 deliveries at stumps, with the more circumspect Mitchell on 29.

SOCCER

Zimbabwe hits out at FIFA

Zimbabwe, suspended by FIFA for meddling in its national soccer association, on Friday hit back saying it was right to interfere due to graft and sexual abuse allegations against officials. FIFA on Thursday suspended Zimbabwe and Kenya from participating in international soccer, citing government interference in the sport. The Zimbabwean Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the Zimbabwe Football Association board in November last year, citing various charges including graft, fraud and sexual abuse of female referees. SRC Chairman Gerald Mlotshwa said in a statement that FIFA and the Confederation of African Football were “fully aware of an insidious culture of sexual harassment perpetrated against female referees” by some soccer officials. FIFA was informed of fraud and corruption, but “placed on record extreme their reluctance” to be involved in rectifying the crisis, he added.