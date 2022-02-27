ATHLETICS
John Landy dies at 91
John Landy, an Australian runner who dueled with Roger Bannister to be the first person to run a four-minute mile, has died. He was 91. His family yesterday said that the former athlete, who also became governor of Victoria state, died at his home in Castlemaine after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. “Dad passed away peacefully on Thursday surrounded by what he loved most: his family and the Australian bush,” said Landy’s son, Matthew Landy. John Landy made world headlines as he vied with Englishman Bannister to become the first man to run under 4 minutes in the mile. Bannister was the first to achieve the feat, in a time of 3 minutes, 59.4 seconds at Oxford, England, on May 6, 1954. Less than two months later, in Finland, Landy improved on Bannister’s world record when he ran the mile in 3:57.90.
BASEBALL
MLB cancels more games
The MLB on Friday canceled three more days of pre-season games, as talks on a new deal with players continued. It had called off the first scheduled week of pre-season games on Feb. 18, pushing back the start of the exhibition season from yesterday to at least Saturday. An MLB spokesperson said that no games would be played from Saturday to Monday next week. The move came on the fifth straight day of talks between the league and representatives of the MLB Players Association in Florida, where little progress has reportedly been made in hammering out a new collective bargaining agreement in time to avoid postponing the start of the regular season scheduled for March 31.
CRICKET
NZ rally against SA
Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell yesterday mounted a crucial rescue mission for New Zealand, as South Africa continued to dominate the second Test on day two in Christchurch. Their 66-run, sixth wicket partnership, dominated by a half-century to De Grandhomme, lifted New Zealand to 157 for five at stumps in reply to South Africa’s 364. Playing with the lights on during a gloomy afternoon at Hagley Oval, South Africa had New Zealand at five for 91 before De Grandhomme joined Mitchell in the middle. The burly all-rounder favored attack as the best defense and was not out at 54 off 61 deliveries at stumps, with the more circumspect Mitchell on 29.
SOCCER
Zimbabwe hits out at FIFA
Zimbabwe, suspended by FIFA for meddling in its national soccer association, on Friday hit back saying it was right to interfere due to graft and sexual abuse allegations against officials. FIFA on Thursday suspended Zimbabwe and Kenya from participating in international soccer, citing government interference in the sport. The Zimbabwean Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the Zimbabwe Football Association board in November last year, citing various charges including graft, fraud and sexual abuse of female referees. SRC Chairman Gerald Mlotshwa said in a statement that FIFA and the Confederation of African Football were “fully aware of an insidious culture of sexual harassment perpetrated against female referees” by some soccer officials. FIFA was informed of fraud and corruption, but “placed on record extreme their reluctance” to be involved in rectifying the crisis, he added.
China yesterday celebrated a record gold medal haul, narrowly beating out chief geopolitical rival the US to rank third in the medal count as the Beijing Winter Olympics concluded. Traditionally much stronger in the Summer Games, China earned an unprecedented nine gold medals during its home-hosted winter edition after the state ploughed resources into training. By yesterday afternoon, at least four trending hashtags related to China’s best haul had received almost 200 million views on the Twitter-like platform Sina Weibo. Much of that commentary was as pleased about beating the US by one place as it was China’s best winter finish. “Last year the
NOT AN EASY WATCH: Reflecting on the day that Russia invaded Ukraine, Daniil Medvedev said that ‘you understand that tennis sometimes is not that important’ As much as Daniil Medvedev cared about taking over the No. 1 ranking in men’s tennis, he knew there were more serious matters happening on Thursday involving his home nation of Russia. A loss by Novak Djokovic at the Dubai Championships meant that the Serbian player would move down to No. 2 and Medvedev was assured of becoming the 27th man to hold the top spot in the ATP rankings — even before Medvedev reached the semi-finals by winning his match at the Mexican Open. It all happened on the same day that Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began
VACCINATION ‘EASIER’: With Novak Djokovic unable to enter the US, Andy Murray said it is not good for the sport if the No. 1 player is not competing in major events Novak Djokovic said the warm reception he was given by fans in Dubai on Monday exceeded his expectations as he made a successful return to the tour for the first time since his deportation from Australia. The world No. 1 started his campaign for this year with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti, and was greeted by loud cheers from a packed stadium as he commenced his quest for a sixth title in the Emirates in style. Djokovic was not sure how he would be received in the wake of everything that happened in Australia last month, but said
UNDEFEATED: The Finns won all six of their games in the tournament, shutting out Slovakia in the semi-finals and rolling over Russia in business-like fashion Sheets of paper yesterday rained down like super-sized confetti on the bench, from which players leaped off at full speed to pile on top of goaltender Harri Sateri with such force that they knocked the net off its moorings. After finally accomplishing what so many Finland teams were unable to do, there was plenty of strength to go around. Finland, known as Suomi in Finnish, is now synonymous with gold. The Finns knocked off the favored Russians 2-1 to win the men’s hockey tournament without NHL players at the Beijing Games, capturing an Olympic gold medal for the first time in the