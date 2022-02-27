Captain Ardie Savea yesterday scored a match-winning try in the final minute to lift the Wellington-based Hurricanes to a 33-32 win over the Auckland-based Blues in the second round of Super Rugby Pacific.
The Hurricanes trailed 32-14 in the 71st minute, but came storming home with two late tries to secure their first win of the season after an opening-round loss to the Christchurch-based Crusaders.
First winger Salesi Rayasi completed a hat-trick of tries by touching down in the left-hand corner with nine minutes remaining to move the Hurricanes to within six points of the Blues.
Photo: AFP
Center Bailyn Sullivan, who was the Hurricanes’ best player, made an outside break and timed his pass to Savea, who sprinted down the right touch, cut infield and pushed off two defenders to score under the posts.
The conversion clinched the Hurricanes’ win, but still there was drama. The Blues disputed the conversion, claiming it had not passed between the posts, and several replays were needed before the Hurricanes’ win was confirmed.
“I’m lost for words, lost for words,” a breathless Savea said. “I’m just proud of the boys. We had about eight minutes to go and we were down by 10 or 12 and the messages just were to do our next job and do it with intent.”
In Australia, the ACT Brumbies followed up their 29-23 first-round win over the Western Force with a 42-3 win over the Fijian Drua, which lost its second straight match.
The Brumbies led 20-3 at halftime against the Drua and expanded that lead to 32-3 after 55 minutes.
The Drua then held the Brumbies scoreless for the next 22 minutes in a positive sign for the Super Rugby newcomers.
The Brumbies finally broke through with a 77th-minute try to replacement Jesse Mogg.
China yesterday celebrated a record gold medal haul, narrowly beating out chief geopolitical rival the US to rank third in the medal count as the Beijing Winter Olympics concluded. Traditionally much stronger in the Summer Games, China earned an unprecedented nine gold medals during its home-hosted winter edition after the state ploughed resources into training. By yesterday afternoon, at least four trending hashtags related to China’s best haul had received almost 200 million views on the Twitter-like platform Sina Weibo. Much of that commentary was as pleased about beating the US by one place as it was China’s best winter finish. “Last year the
NOT AN EASY WATCH: Reflecting on the day that Russia invaded Ukraine, Daniil Medvedev said that ‘you understand that tennis sometimes is not that important’ As much as Daniil Medvedev cared about taking over the No. 1 ranking in men’s tennis, he knew there were more serious matters happening on Thursday involving his home nation of Russia. A loss by Novak Djokovic at the Dubai Championships meant that the Serbian player would move down to No. 2 and Medvedev was assured of becoming the 27th man to hold the top spot in the ATP rankings — even before Medvedev reached the semi-finals by winning his match at the Mexican Open. It all happened on the same day that Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began
VACCINATION ‘EASIER’: With Novak Djokovic unable to enter the US, Andy Murray said it is not good for the sport if the No. 1 player is not competing in major events Novak Djokovic said the warm reception he was given by fans in Dubai on Monday exceeded his expectations as he made a successful return to the tour for the first time since his deportation from Australia. The world No. 1 started his campaign for this year with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti, and was greeted by loud cheers from a packed stadium as he commenced his quest for a sixth title in the Emirates in style. Djokovic was not sure how he would be received in the wake of everything that happened in Australia last month, but said
UNDEFEATED: The Finns won all six of their games in the tournament, shutting out Slovakia in the semi-finals and rolling over Russia in business-like fashion Sheets of paper yesterday rained down like super-sized confetti on the bench, from which players leaped off at full speed to pile on top of goaltender Harri Sateri with such force that they knocked the net off its moorings. After finally accomplishing what so many Finland teams were unable to do, there was plenty of strength to go around. Finland, known as Suomi in Finnish, is now synonymous with gold. The Finns knocked off the favored Russians 2-1 to win the men’s hockey tournament without NHL players at the Beijing Games, capturing an Olympic gold medal for the first time in the