BADMINTON
Tai to start in Germany
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying’s first competition this year is to be the German Open next month after she announced a return to the tournament for the first time in eight years. Tai, who has been at the top of the women’s singles rankings for 204 weeks, is to play American Iris Wang, ranked 35th in the world, in the first round at the Westenergie Sporthalle in Mulheim an der Ruhr. The Super 300 event is to run from March 8 to 13, with a total prize purse of US$200,000. Tai previously competed at the German Open in 2014, when she was knocked out in the first round. After Germany, Tai is expected to compete in the All England Open from March 16 to 20 at the Utilita Arena Birmingham.
BASKETBALL
Irving NY return possible
Kyrie Irving might soon be available for home games in Brooklyn after New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday said he is eager to end the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which would clear the way for the Nets to use their All-Star point guard in games at the Barclays Center. Irving has played in road games with the Nets, but has refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19, despite orders that players in the New York home market must do so to play there. Adams did not provide an estimate of when the rules might change. The mandate applies to players from the New York market, but not to players visiting New York from other cities.
SOCCER
MLS boss shuns Neymar
Major League Soccer (MLS) is shedding its image as a league for players on the verge of retirement, MLS commissioner Don Garber said after Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil striker Neymar expressed his desire to play in the US before his career ends. Neymar told the Fenomenos podcast this week that he would love to play in the US for at least a season, before joking: “Their season is shorter, so I’d get three months’ vacation.” Garber responded by saying that he wanted the MLS to be about young players choosing it at the earliest stages or the prime of their careers. “We don’t need to bring in a big-name player at the end of their career because they’ve decided they’d like to retire in the MLS,” he said.
CRICKET
Virus prompts squads rule
Teams at the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand will be allowed to field a side with only nine players if their squad is hit by COVID-19, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said yesterday. ICC head of events Chris Tetley said that teams would be allowed to field nine players plus two female members of their support staff in case of a COVID-19 outbreak in their camps. “From a COVID-19 perspective, we need to be a little bit flexible, as far as the way in which we manage the game to take into account these unique circumstances,” Tetley said. He also announced unlimited super overs, which would prevent a repeat of the 2019 Men’s World Cup final that England won on boundary countback after the match and the single-over eliminator ended in ties. “We would have, were it necessary, unlimited super overs if we get to that point in the game,” Tetley said. “So we wouldn’t get to the boundaries countback.”
China yesterday celebrated a record gold medal haul, narrowly beating out chief geopolitical rival the US to rank third in the medal count as the Beijing Winter Olympics concluded. Traditionally much stronger in the Summer Games, China earned an unprecedented nine gold medals during its home-hosted winter edition after the state ploughed resources into training. By yesterday afternoon, at least four trending hashtags related to China’s best haul had received almost 200 million views on the Twitter-like platform Sina Weibo. Much of that commentary was as pleased about beating the US by one place as it was China’s best winter finish. “Last year the
California-born Chinese sensation Eileen Gu yesterday said that she felt “a deep-seated sense of gratitude” after winning her second gold of the Winter Olympics and third medal overall in the freestyle skiing halfpipe. The 18-year-old set the seal on a hugely successful Games with another commanding performance, clinching the title before she had even started her third and final run. Gu switched from representing the US to China in 2019 and said that winning her third medal felt like a “coming-together moment.” “The overriding emotion is this deep-seated sense of gratitude and resolution — this all coming together, years and years in the
Olympic organizers yesterday closed the ski slopes, then shortened the cross-country course by 40 percent as the weather turned wild in the mountains around Beijing. Gusts of wind up to 65kph prompted delays and disarray at several outdoor events, with wind chills down to minus-32°C, making athletes miserable on the penultimate day of competition. Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s hopes for a medal-worthy ending at what has been a maddening Games for her were pushed back a day when the mixed team parallel event was postponed. Shiffrin, a two-time gold medalist, has gone 0-for-5 hunting another medal in Beijing, but is hoping to win
VACCINATION ‘EASIER’: With Novak Djokovic unable to enter the US, Andy Murray said it is not good for the sport if the No. 1 player is not competing in major events Novak Djokovic said the warm reception he was given by fans in Dubai on Monday exceeded his expectations as he made a successful return to the tour for the first time since his deportation from Australia. The world No. 1 started his campaign for this year with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti, and was greeted by loud cheers from a packed stadium as he commenced his quest for a sixth title in the Emirates in style. Djokovic was not sure how he would be received in the wake of everything that happened in Australia last month, but said