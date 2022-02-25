Liverpool on Wednesday trimmed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to just three points after clinically dismantling Leeds United 6-0, while Antonio Conte was questioning his future as Tottenham Hotspur manager after his team lost 1-0 against relegation-threatened Burnley.
Mohamed Salah converted two penalties in the first half — either side of a rare goal from centerback Joel Matip from open play — to take his tally to 27 for the season and 19 in the league.
The Reds could easily have doubled that score in the opening 45 minutes alone against the league’s worst defense, who have now conceded 56 goals in 25 matches.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Sadio Mane’s double and Virgil van Dijk’s header in the final 10 minutes put the gloss on a ninth successive victory in all competitions and capped a miserable night for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, who, if they were not already, will be glancing anxiously toward the foot of the table.
Seven defeats in their past 10 matches — with 36 of the goals being conceded since the start of December last year — coupled with Burnley’s win over Tottenham has brought the relegation zone within three points for Leeds.
There are no such worries for Liverpool, who cruised through the second half, avoiding unnecessary exertion or injury ahead of the EFL Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Conte was ruing a fourth defeat in their past five games in the Premier League.
Conte said he would be speaking to the hierarchy at the London club to see if he is the right man to take Tottenham forward.
“I am too honest to accept this kind of situation and for sure we will make an assessment with the club,” Conte said. “Because it’s not right, it’s not good for everybody to continue to lose. I can’t accept this.”
“First time in my life, four defeats in five. Maybe I’m not so good,” Conte said. “Tottenham called me to improve the situation, but I’m too honest to close my eyes and to continue to say: ‘OK, but I want to finish my season in this way [and] my salary is good.’”
“No, I’m not this type of person,” he said. “I have ambition.”
Elsewhere, Crystal Palace beat Watford 4-1.
