Man United thank Elanga after draw

‘NOT ENOUGH’: United manager Rangnick said he told his players at halftime that they needed more than just tactics, adding: ‘It’s about conviction. It’s about belief’

AFP, MADRID





Manchester United on Wednesday were spared a damaging and deserved defeat against Atletico Madrid as a late Anthony Elanga goal gave them a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their round-of-16 Champions League match.

Atletico outplayed a sluggish United for the majority of the match at the Wanda Metropolitano and might have considered Joao Felix’s early goal scant reward heading into the second leg at Old Trafford in three weeks.

However, rather than extend their advantage, Atletico squandered it, Elanga racing onto a Bruno Fernandes through- ball and applying a cool finish with 10 minutes left to earn United a draw that felt like a victory.

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga scores during their UEFA Champions League round-of-16, first-leg match against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

United manager Ralf Rangnick was asked in his news conference what he told the United players at halftime.

“I told them this is not enough,” Rangnick said. “We have to have more energy. It’s not about game plans or tactics. It’s about conviction. It’s about belief. This is not enough. This is the Champions League.”

Atletico’s Sime Vrsaljko had already hit the crossbar at the end of the first half and Antoine Griezmann was also denied a late winner by the woodwork after Elanga’s equalizer.

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga, center, celebrates after scoring during their UEFA Champions League round-of-16, first-leg match against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

However, while United will breathe a sigh of relief at the result, this was another performance to prompt serious concerns about their progress and direction under interim coach Rangnick.

In the first half, they failed to register a single touch in the Atletico Madrid box, the first time that has happened to a United side in the Champions League since at least 2005.

Cristiano Ronaldo was up against a familiar foe in Atletico, with 25 goals in 35 games against Diego Simeone’s team, and 10 in his past 10, including three hat-tricks, but the Portuguese cut a frustrated and isolated figure up front, his biggest contribution as a target for the enthusiastic whistling and booing from the Atletico supporters.

Rangnick and Simeone have a veteran scorer each whose needs perhaps come at the expense of the team, but while Rangnick started 37-year-old Ronaldo, Simeone dropped 35-year-old Luis Suarez, with Felix and Angel Correa named up front instead.

Ronaldo was whistled before kickoff, along with former Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, and a fervent atmosphere provided the backdrop for a scintillating Atletico start.

United were nervy as Harry Maguire needlessly headed behind for an Atletico corner before an anxious Fernandes touch allowed Jose Gimenez a shot at goal, but Victor Lindelof made an excellent block.

United looked uncomfortable playing out from the back and it was from a skewed David de Gea clearance that Atletico won a corner.

United headed away, but Renan Lodi swung in a brilliant cross from the left and Felix was there to meet it, his fine diving header flying in off the post.

Atletico were faster, hungrier and firmer in their approach. They kept robbing United of possession, but lacked the final pass.

United grew frustrated, Ronaldo in particular, and for 10 minutes the game was diverted to his histrionics, the boos and whistles growing louder.

It could have been worse at halftime as Vrsaljko headed against the crossbar, Lodi’s cross coming quick to him at the back post, but the net was gaping.

United improved and there was a period when Atletico seemed to be ceding control.

There were precious few chances though and when Ronaldo curled a free-kick harmlessly over, Atletico looked close to victory.

Instead, United put together their best and only fluid move of the match as the ball was popped through midfield before Fernandes threaded Elanga through.

Atletico’s Reinildo Mandava committed himself, but fell, allowing Elanga to skip clear and send an excellent finish rolling into the far corner.

Griezmann, on as a substitute, curled against the crossbar with four minutes left, but a deflated Atletico were unable to restore their advantage.