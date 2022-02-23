SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





GOLF

C.T. Pan jumps up rankings

Taiwan’s C.T. Pan on Sunday finished ninth at the Genesis Invitational golf tournament in the US with an overall score of 11-under 273 to vault him higher in PGA Tour rankings. Thirty-year-old Pan, who won a bronze in men’s golf at the Tokyo Olympics, shot a four-under 67 in Sunday’s final round after starting the day tied for 18th at seven-under-par. Pan’s strong finish gave him his second top 10 result in nine starts during this PGA Tour season, and moved his ranking in the FedEx Cup standings up to 56th, from 93rd a week earlier. With his US$351,000 in prize money for his ninth-place finish, Pan also rose from 87th to 47th on the PGA Tour money list with total winnings so far this season of US$789,718.

SOCCER

Eriksen closer to full return

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen on Monday edged closer to making his return to professional soccer registering two assists in Brentford’s 2-2 friendly draw with Scottish club Rangers. Eriksen, who joined Brentford as a free agent last month, played nearly 80 minutes in a friendly match behind closed doors, eight months after having a cardiac arrest on the pitch during a UEFA Euro 2020 match. The 30-year-old floated in a corner that was headed in from close range by Zanka to put Brentford ahead. Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo then scored twice to give Rangers a 2-1 lead, before Eriksen’s free-kick was turned in by Tristan Crama to level the match. Eriksen is hoping to make his first English Premier League appearance for Brentford when they host Newcastle on Saturday.

SOCCER

Defender nets 3 own-goals

New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore on Sunday scored a hat-trick of own-goals as her side were beaten 5-0 by the US women’s national team in the SheBelieves Cup. Moore, who plays for Liverpool in the FA Women’s Championship, notched an otherwise “perfect” hat-trick: Attempted clearances from her right foot, her head and left foot all found their way into the New Zealand net in the fifth, sixth and 36th minutes. The 25-year-old was substituted shortly after the third. “Each player who has played [soccer], and it doesn’t matter what level, has great games and tough games, and Mouse [Moore] had a tough day at the office,” New Zealand coach Jitka Klimkova said. “Obviously, she’s sad and disappointed, but she’s an unbelievable person and player who belongs on this team. We are all behind her in this tough moment for her.”

ATHLETICS

Farah ready for comeback

Multiple world and Olympic champion Mo Farah plans to return to action at the Vitality London 10,000 on May 2 after recovering from a foot fracture, organizers said in a statement on Monday. The 38-year-old Briton, who completed the 5,000m and 10,000m double at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, failed to make the qualifying time for the 10,000m at last year’s Tokyo Games and has been out of action since June. Farah is looking forward to the London race, which he has won seven times. “I’ve been working hard to get back into shape following my injury ... and I’ve got a few more months of hard training ahead of me, so it’s good to have a target like the Vitality London 10,000 to work toward,” Farah said.