Flames tie franchise record with 10-game win streak

AP, CALGARY, Alberta





Elias Lindholm’s go-ahead goal with 47 seconds remaining on Monday extended his goal streak to eight games and the Calgary Flames tied a franchise record with their 10th consecutive victory, winning 3-1 against the Winnipeg Jets.

The 10-game winning streak ties a franchise record. It was done on two occasions, the previous time was in the 2016-2017 season with the streak beginning five years ago Monday. The other time was in 1978-1979, when the franchise was in Atlanta.

“Ten in a row is nice,” Lindholm said. “We were struggling a little bit there before we started this streak. It’s nice to see it go in. It was a tough game, it was tight. Not a lot of chances, but we stuck with it.”

Elias Lindholm of the Calgary Flames, center, celebrates his winning goal with teammates Oliver Kylington, left, and Johnny Gaudreau during their NHL game against the Winnipeg Jets in Calgary, Alberta, on Monday. Photo: AP

Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli also scored for Calgary, but into an empty net. Jacob Markstrom got the start for Calgary, making 22 stops.

Dominic Toninato scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck had 28 saves for the Jets.

After winning five games in a row by three or more goals, the past two outings have been hard-fought defensive struggles for Calgary. They got a third-period goal to win 2-1 over Seattle on Saturday. It was a similar script on Monday.

On the go-ahead goal, Johnny Gaudreau sent a shot toward the net that Lindholm got his stick on, the puck changing directions and eluding Hellebuyck.

“Quick transition, I just brought it back up the ice,” Gaudreau said. “I saw [Oliver Kylington] going back door and I saw [Lindholm] in front, so I just chucked it there and great tip by Lindy.”

Lindholm has been the hottest Flames player during the streak with a team-best 16 points. He now shares the record for consecutive games with a goal with Kent Nilsson and Gary Roberts.

He also extended his points streak to 10 games with nine goals and seven assists.

“It’s just a good feeling. You have confidence and you feel like you have a chance on every shot,” Lindholm said.

He has had three consecutive game-winning goals.

“Goal scoring is one thing, lots of guys are scoring goals, but don’t score big goals or at playoff time, don’t get scoring chances,” Flames coach Darryl Sutter said.

“He scores big goals which usually translates into the next part,” Sutter added.

The Flames also set an NHL record by completing a perfect seven-game homestand.

