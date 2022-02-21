The Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday hired former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores as a senior defensive assistant less than three weeks after he sued the NFL and three teams over alleged racist hiring practices.
Flores led the Dolphins to consecutive winning seasons before he was fired last month.
“While coach Flores is now focused on his new position, he will continue with his race discrimination class action so that real change can be made in the NFL,” attorneys Douglas Wigdor and John Elefterakis said in a statement.
Photo: AFP
Flores joins a restructured defensive staff in Pittsburgh after longtime coordinator Keith Butler retired, and Teryl Austin was promoted to take his place.
“Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement.
Tomlin is the NFL’s longest-tenured black head coach and one of three black men to lead teams last season.
The other two, Flores and the Houston Texans’ David Culley, were fired. Houston hired Lovie Smith, who is black, and Miami hired Mike McDaniel, who is biracial.
“The Steelers organization is FIRST CLASS,” veteran Pittsburgh cornerback Joe Haden, who will become a free agent next month, wrote on Twitter after Flores’ hiring was announced.
Flores’ lawsuit alleges that the league has discriminated against him and other black coaches for racial reasons, denying them positions as head coaches, offensive and defensive coordinators, and quarterbacks coaches, as well as general managers.
Flores also claims Miami offered him US$100,000 per loss during his first season with the team in 2019 in an effort to receive a top draft pick.
The league has maintained that the lawsuit is “without merit,” although NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said before the Super Bowl that “all of the allegations, whether they were based on racism or discrimination or the integrity of our game, all of those to me were very disturbing.”
The lawsuit has also sparked the league to review the “Rooney Rule,” a policy named after former Steelers owner Dan Rooney.
Introduced in 2003, the policy has expanded to require NFL teams to interview multiple minority candidates for high-profile job vacancies, including head coach and general manager.
Steelers president Art Rooney II earlier this month said that the league has “not seen progress in the ranks of head coaches.”
Flores’ lawsuit specifically names Austin as an example of a coach affected by racism in hiring.
Austin, who is black, said in an interview that he was zero for 11 when interviewing for head coaching jobs during his nearly 20 years in the NFL.
Flores is to work under Austin as they try to help Pittsburgh’s defense bounce back from a subpar season.
‘ALL ABOUT LOVE’: China’s new favorite teen said his win was made all the more special because his parents, who he had not seen in seven months, were watching Step aside Eileen Gu. Hosts China have a new teenage hero at the Beijing Olympics after 17-year-old Su Yiming yesterday added an emphatic snowboard big air gold to his controversial silver. Su scorched to the big air title with a runaway score of 182.50 to win his second medal at the Games, having been unlucky to only come away with silver in last week’s slopestyle. The former child actor was so good that he had the title in the bag even before his third and final run. Su’s latest success went viral on Sina Weibo, where a hashtag about it clocked up about
Politics yesterday entered the Olympics when an official for the Beijing Winter Games spoke about Taiwan and Xinjiang, the first such statements by the host since the competition started. International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams was asked a question at the daily news conference about Taiwan’s presence at the closing ceremony on Sunday. Following his comments, Beijing Games spokesperson Yan Jiarong said: “There is only one China.” Her statement reiterates China’s stance toward democratically governed Taiwan. Later, Yan again insisted on making a statement about Xinjiang when a reporter directed a question to the IOC about material from China’s Xinjiang region being used
There were no tail grabs for this tiger, but French snowboarder Lucile Lefevre was yesterday a crowd-pleaser at the Big Air Shougang all the same. The 26-year-old helped Beijing ring in the Year of the Tiger by putting on an orange-and-black big-cat costume during qualifying in the women’s big air and miming a pair of claws while about 6m off the ground. Lefevre decided a year ago that the Beijing Olympics would be her last snowboarding competition, then hurt her knee during last week’s slopestyle event. The injury prevented her from trying any tricks coming down the 47m big air ramp, but
California-born Chinese sensation Eileen Gu yesterday said that she felt “a deep-seated sense of gratitude” after winning her second gold of the Winter Olympics and third medal overall in the freestyle skiing halfpipe. The 18-year-old set the seal on a hugely successful Games with another commanding performance, clinching the title before she had even started her third and final run. Gu switched from representing the US to China in 2019 and said that winning her third medal felt like a “coming-together moment.” “The overriding emotion is this deep-seated sense of gratitude and resolution — this all coming together, years and years in the