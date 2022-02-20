Chiefs, Crusaders win the opening matches in NZ

AP





The New Zealand rounds of Super Rugby Pacific began yesterday with no bang, but a proverbial whimper.

The Waikato Chiefs beat the Otago Highlanders at the tiny Wakatipu Rugby Club in the shadow of the Remarkables mountain range in Queenstown, with no spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Chiefs had been impressive in pre-season and that carried that into a match in which they led throughout.

A try from the back of the scrum to No. 8 Pita Gus Sowakula gave the Chiefs a comfortable 18-6 lead heading into halftime. The first half had highlighted the rustiness of both teams, but the Chiefs mostly controlled possession.

A try to Emoni Narawa eight minutes after halftime extended the Chiefs’ lead to 23-9 and although the Highlanders closed within seven points with a try to Daniel Lienert-Brown, the Chiefs were easily able to hold on for a 26-16 win.

A penalty to Chiefs flyhalf Bryn Gatland in the 76th minute sealed the win.

Later, 11-time champions the Canterbury Crusaders beat the Wellington Hurricanes 42-32 in a match of little defense.

The Hurricanes led 13-12 in the 30th minute at the Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch — which was also closed to the public — and had the Crusaders under severe pressure, but a series of contentious decisions from then on swung the match in the Crusaders’ favor.

In Australia, the Queensland Reds recorded a scratchy 23-5 win over the Melbourne Rebels at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

Additional reporting by staff writer