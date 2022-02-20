Gold medalist Nico Porteous had blood caked to his ear, silver medalist David Wise was tired — as much from skiing as from running halfway up the halfpipe to check on a teammate after a nasty fall — and one of bronze medalist Alex Ferreira’s biggest takeaways on a day made for hand warmers, hot chocolates and warm fires was: “I mean, I’m alive” after the weather turned nasty yesterday, the final day of flips and spins at the Genting Snow Park.
With the wind chill dipping to minus-32°C, and with snow pellets and clouds sporadically infiltrating the halfpipe itself, the day of the men’s freeski halfpipe final at the Beijing Winter Olympics was for die-hards only.
“Pretty gnarly,” said Gus Kenworthy, the 2014 silver medalist, who finished eighth.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The medalists — Porteous from New Zealand, and Wise and Ferreira from the US — were the same three, ordered differently, who landed on the podium four years ago at the Pyeongchang Games in South Korea.
Their victories this time were a testament to their experience.
Also, a show of sheer guts. It was hard, frankly, to call anyone a runner-up in this one, especially because everyone skied off in one piece.
Photo: AFP
It was a contest, some skiers suggested, that would have been called off had it not been put at the tail-end of the Olympic schedule, with no backup days available.
“My goal was to get the gold, but being on the podium in such tough conditions, I honestly feel like I got the gold,” Ferreira said.
All three medal runs came on the skiers’ first trips down the halfpipe, while the adrenaline was still pumping and before the chill took hold.
In all, the 12 finalists took three runs each down the frozen expanse. Of their 36 total runs, only 18 were completed without a fall.
Kenworthy took one of the grizzliest hits.
Blown practically out of the halfpipe early in his second run, his back slammed hard into the deck and he went ricocheting down to the bottom of the pipe.
He came back 30 minutes later and landed a full run — the last run of his career.
“Even when the wind wasn’t blowing people onto the deck, it was really killing amplitude,” said Kenworthy, an American who competed for Britain, his mother’s home. “The guys who are in the top three, they still had incredible runs, but those were not the runs they wanted to do.”
Wise said as much.
“I had so much prepared,” he said. “It’s like I cooked a meal for everybody and I didn’t get to share it.”
And so, the skier who had set the standard for this sport over the previous two Olympic cycles added a silver medal to his collection.
Wise won his gold in South Korea after ratcheting his bindings so tightly that there was practically no way his skis would release if they got twisted in a fall.
In China, he took a tumble on his second run and part of his binding snapped off.
“When it’s cold, and I’m 195 pounds [88kg]... I’m a little bit harder on my equipment,” Wise said.
Later in the contest, Wise was standing on the bottom when the day’s final competitor, American Aaron Blunck, landed on his head while trying to execute a double cork on his third jump. Wise ran up to the middle of the pipe to check on his buddy.
“I just don’t like when people hit their heads,” Wise said.
Blunck skied off under his own power and team officials said he was evaluated by a medical team and was resting in the Olympic village.
Porteous also hit his head while trying a double-cork 1440 on his final run.
Earlier, he had executed two 1620-degree spins — one spinning to his right, the other to his left — that was good for a score of 93 and a lead nobody was going to overcome.
“Bit of a stupid decision to do that,” Porteous said of the final trick, which drew blood on his right ear.
However, “it’s the Olympics, so you’ve got to leave everything out there,” he said.
Porteous’ victory marked a perfect bookend to these two weeks of flips and twirls at Genting.
Near the start of the action, in much calmer conditions, snowboarder Zoi Sadowski Synnott won New Zealand’s first-ever Winter Games gold on the slopestyle course.
Thirteen days later, this time on the frosty halfpipe, Porteous added another gold to add to his bronze from four years ago.
Members of the New Zealand team feted him with a haka.
“Pretty special,” Porteous said.
On a brittle day on the mountain, it was as close to warm-and-fuzzy as he would get.
‘ALL ABOUT LOVE’: China’s new favorite teen said his win was made all the more special because his parents, who he had not seen in seven months, were watching Step aside Eileen Gu. Hosts China have a new teenage hero at the Beijing Olympics after 17-year-old Su Yiming yesterday added an emphatic snowboard big air gold to his controversial silver. Su scorched to the big air title with a runaway score of 182.50 to win his second medal at the Games, having been unlucky to only come away with silver in last week’s slopestyle. The former child actor was so good that he had the title in the bag even before his third and final run. Su’s latest success went viral on Sina Weibo, where a hashtag about it clocked up about
When 19-year old Lee Wen-yi of Taiwan fell on her first run down the slope and missed one of the early gates, it looked like the abrupt end of her first Olympic Games. The teenager was already an unlikely candidate for the Winter Olympics, as Taiwan only sees snow in its high mountains — and then only sporadically. The only times that Lee could ski were during school holidays when she would travel to Japan with her ski-instructor parents. She later trained in Europe, and her father would drive her to competitions, zigzagging between countries. Standing on top of the hill in Yanqing
Politics yesterday entered the Olympics when an official for the Beijing Winter Games spoke about Taiwan and Xinjiang, the first such statements by the host since the competition started. International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams was asked a question at the daily news conference about Taiwan’s presence at the closing ceremony on Sunday. Following his comments, Beijing Games spokesperson Yan Jiarong said: “There is only one China.” Her statement reiterates China’s stance toward democratically governed Taiwan. Later, Yan again insisted on making a statement about Xinjiang when a reporter directed a question to the IOC about material from China’s Xinjiang region being used
As players gathered at their respective blue lines to honor their opponents following the game, Michelle Karvinen of Finland immediately noticed Japan captain Chiho Osawa growing emotional across the way. Karvinen for a moment put aside the joy of Finland advancing to the Olympic women’s hockey semi-finals after a 7-1 win on Saturday that eliminated Japan. She led a group of teammates through the neutral zone to console Osawa, whom the Finns have come to know and respect while playing with her for Lulea of the Swedish league over the past three years. “Seeing her like that on the blue line really took