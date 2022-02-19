New Zealand yesterday closed in on a massive victory inside three days in the opening Test against South Africa after taking a 387-run lead and then reducing the tourists to 34-3 on the second day.
Henry Nicholls struck 105 and Tom Blundell made 96 as the world Test champions amassed 482 all out to effectively bat South Africa out of the contest.
On the back foot since being bundled out for 95 in the first innings, South Africa’s top order collapsed for a second time at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval to finish the day 353 runs behind.
Photo: AP
Temba Bavuma (22) and Rassie van der Dussen (9) resume today hoping to delay an imminent defeat in the first match of the two-Test series.
“It’s been outstanding the whole game and to get three [wickets] tonight was pretty amazing,” Blundell said of the New Zealand bowling effort. “I think if we can keep this momentum going and put them under pressure, hopefully, fingers crossed, we can wrap it up tomorrow.”
South Africa’s four-man attack without a specialist spinner looked pedestrian and they also dropped four catches to let New Zealand off the hook.
Nicholls alone was the beneficiary on two such occasions and he capitalized on the reprieves to smash his eighth Test century.
Neil Wagner, who had stepped in as nightwatchman on Thursday, set the tone when he tore into the South Africa attack after New Zealand resumed on 116-3.
Wagner clobbered two sixes and seven fours in his entertaining 49 before Kagiso Rabada removed him.
Nicholls could not be denied his century, though, a milestone the 30-year-old brought up with a square-driven four off Duanne Olivier (3-100).
He fell in Olivier’s next over, edging him to second slip to depart after a fine knock studded with 11 fours.
Colin de Grandhomme made a quickfire 45 off 42 balls before New Zealand’s tail stung the tourists.
Having led South Africa’s rout with figures of 7-23, Matt Henry returned to smash 58 not out at No. 11.
He and Blundell raised 94 runs for the final wicket, one fewer than South Africa’s first-innings total.
Blundell was unlucky to miss out on a century, dismissed caught behind for 96 that included 12 fours.
“It’s been a bit of lean run for me this season, pretty happy to be out there, and spend some time in the middle and to be able to contribute,” Blundell said.
South Africa’s misery was not over and their first four runs cost three wickets when they came out to bat for the second time.
Tim Southee dismissed Sarel Erwee with the second ball of the innings and also removed Aiden Markram, while Henry claimed his eighth wicket of the match when he had captain Dean Elgar caught behind for a duck.
