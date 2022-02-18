Japan’s Miho Takagi yesterday clinched her first gold of the Beijing Olympics, following up on the three silver medals she had already won at the Games, as she sailed to victory in the women’s 1,000m speedskating.
Takagi kept close to the pace set by silver medalist Jutta Leerdam at the onset of the race.
Despite falling behind at one point, she breezed through the final lap half a second ahead of Leerdam’s time and crossed the finish line in an Olympic record of 1 minute, 13.19 seconds.
Photo: AFP
On seeing her record time at the finish line, the 27-year-old punched the air in delight.
Leerdam had hoped to follow in the footsteps of compatriot and previous champion Jorien ter Mors to win gold.
She was gliding effortlessly through her laps, at times ahead of the Olympic record, but almost slipped on a corner, wobbling dangerously and touching the ice before powering through to finish her distance.
She could be seen shaking her head slightly after completing the distance in 1:13.83.
“I’m happy, but after the race, I was a little sad with my corner that cost me some seconds,” Leerdam said.
“I had too much speed and wasn’t used to it. I just thought: ‘Oh’, and hammered one more lap,” she said after her race.
Leerdam claimed silver, while world record holder Brittany Bowe of the US took bronze in 1:14.61.
HUANG YU-TING
Taiwan’s Huang Yu-ting finished in 24th place with a time of 1:17.35, which was 4.16 seconds off the gold-medal pace.
Takagi, who clocked the fastest time this season of 1:11.83, has won two individual medals in Beijing, finishing second in the 1,500m behind Wust and winning a surprise silver in the 500m.
The gold medal appeared to be just within reach as she raced ahead of her Canadian rivals toward the finish line in the women’s team pursuit, until a fall by her sister and teammate Nana Takagi cost them the title and landed them with a silver medal instead.
That silver medal, which was accepted solemnly amid tears, was the sixth of Takagi’s career and made her the most decorated Japanese female Olympian.
‘ALL ABOUT LOVE’: China’s new favorite teen said his win was made all the more special because his parents, who he had not seen in seven months, were watching Step aside Eileen Gu. Hosts China have a new teenage hero at the Beijing Olympics after 17-year-old Su Yiming yesterday added an emphatic snowboard big air gold to his controversial silver. Su scorched to the big air title with a runaway score of 182.50 to win his second medal at the Games, having been unlucky to only come away with silver in last week’s slopestyle. The former child actor was so good that he had the title in the bag even before his third and final run. Su’s latest success went viral on Sina Weibo, where a hashtag about it clocked up about
As players gathered at their respective blue lines to honor their opponents following the game, Michelle Karvinen of Finland immediately noticed Japan captain Chiho Osawa growing emotional across the way. Karvinen for a moment put aside the joy of Finland advancing to the Olympic women’s hockey semi-finals after a 7-1 win on Saturday that eliminated Japan. She led a group of teammates through the neutral zone to console Osawa, whom the Finns have come to know and respect while playing with her for Lulea of the Swedish league over the past three years. “Seeing her like that on the blue line really took
When 19-year old Lee Wen-yi of Taiwan fell on her first run down the slope and missed one of the early gates, it looked like the abrupt end of her first Olympic Games. The teenager was already an unlikely candidate for the Winter Olympics, as Taiwan only sees snow in its high mountains — and then only sporadically. The only times that Lee could ski were during school holidays when she would travel to Japan with her ski-instructor parents. She later trained in Europe, and her father would drive her to competitions, zigzagging between countries. Standing on top of the hill in Yanqing
There were no tail grabs for this tiger, but French snowboarder Lucile Lefevre was yesterday a crowd-pleaser at the Big Air Shougang all the same. The 26-year-old helped Beijing ring in the Year of the Tiger by putting on an orange-and-black big-cat costume during qualifying in the women’s big air and miming a pair of claws while about 6m off the ground. Lefevre decided a year ago that the Beijing Olympics would be her last snowboarding competition, then hurt her knee during last week’s slopestyle event. The injury prevented her from trying any tricks coming down the 47m big air ramp, but