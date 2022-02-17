Clement Noel yesterday claimed France’s first Alpine skiing gold medal of the Beijing Winter Games when he won the men’s slalom.
Noel, sixth-fastest after the first run, laid down the quickest second run to clock a combined total of 1 minute, 44.09 seconds down the “Ice River” course in Yanqing in bitterly cold and sunny conditions.
Austria’s Johannes Strolz, already a gold medalist in the Alpine combined at these Games, took silver 0.61 seconds behind, while Norwegian Sebastian Foss-Solevaag claimed bronze at 0.70 seconds.
Photo: AFP
“That was one of the most important races in my career. It’s not often that you are able to win a medal in the Olympic Games,” 24-year-old Noel said. “It’s one shot — 1 minute and 40 seconds every four years.”
“I knew that I was in shape. My races in January were not good, but training here was really good — I was fast,” Noel said. “This is the best I can do. I have no words to describe it.”
Switzerland’s Daniel Yule, 13th-fastest in the first leg, set the pace, before Noel took the lead with just five racers remaining.
Photo: AP
Germany’s Linus Strasser and Switzerland’s Loic Meillard failed to upset Noel, leaving the top trio from the first run to battle each other.
First down was world champ Foss-Solevaag, the Norwegian paying the price for a mistake midway down the icy course.
His teammate Henrik Kristoffersen, a bronze medalist from the 2014 Sochi Games, pushed hard to increase his lead of 0.36 seconds, but he faded badly in the lower section.
Photo: AFP
All eyes then turned to Strolz, who was last year dropped from the national team and even worked as a traffic policeman to pay his way.
The Austrian held his nerve out of the start gate, but faded in the bottom half of the demanding hill and Noel raised a ski aloft in a nod to victory.
Taiwan’s Ho Ping-jui also competed in the men’s slalom, but crashed out of the first run.
FREESTYLE SKIING
Reuters, ZHANGJIAKOU, China
US freestyle skiers Alex Hall and Nicholas Goepper yesterday dominated the slopestyle final to win gold and silver at the Beijing Winter Games, throwing down inspired runs that stood out from the field.
Hall, who won the slopestyle contest at the Mammoth Mountain Grand Prix last month, led the pack from the start, earning a monster 90.01 score in his first run with a new trick that saw him stop a 1080 mid-air and rewind the last rotation by half a turn before planting the landing.
Afterward, Hall leaned over the barrier at the finish, looking exhausted and relieved by his high score.
“That last jump was definitely maybe my hardest trick,” the 23-year-old said, adding that he was “stoked” for landing it.
Compatriot Goepper, who won silver in the same event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and bronze at the 2014 Sochi Games, took silver after losing momentum in his third and final run, and failing to best Hall.
However, Goepper, whose best run scored 86.48, said that he was happy to get on the podium with a run that felt unique to his skiing style.
The 27-year-old went his own way throughout the final, grinding on what he laughingly called the “shred shed” — a snowy replica of an ancient watch tower on the Great Wall-inspired course — and banking right on the last jump to hit a side takeoff unlike any of his rivals.
“This felt good to do it how we wanted to,” Goepper said, as he commended teammate Hall for his creative take on the course.
CURLING
Switzerland yesterday became the first team to secure a place in the women’s curling semi-finals at the Beijing Olympics, while Canada continued their playoff push with a crucial win over the US.
World champions Switzerland saw off South Korea’s “Garlic Girls” 8-4 to seal a spot in the last four ahead of their final round-robin game against Japan.
Switzerland top the standings with seven wins and one defeat.
Jennifer Jones led Canada to a scrappy 7-6 victory over Tabitha Peterson and the US for a third straight win. Canada are level with Japan, with a 4-3 record behind second-placed Sweden.
Jones said that she likes playing under pressure.
“If it was a guarantee, then it wouldn’t be as much fun,” she said. “For me, it’s always been fun. I’ve never played a game where I haven’t had a good time.”
Britain’s hopes of making the playoffs are in danger after their shock 8-4 loss to hosts China, leaving them to share fifth place with the US with one round-robin contest remaining.
Eve Muirhead’s team need to win their final match against the Russian Olympic Committee and hope other results go their way.
TRICKY LANDING: Hanyu attempted a quadruple axel, which no skater has landed in competition, but fell, rose and fell again, later saying that ‘everything has gone wrong’ Nathan Chen “never thought he’d be able to make it this far,” he said yesterday after winning the Olympic figure skating gold in Beijing, easily beating defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who fell twice and finished fourth. The American three-time world champion finally claimed the only major prize that had eluded him with his overall score of 332.60, more than 20 points ahead of his nearest challenger. Chen held his nerve to score 218.63 in his free program, building on his record-breaking short program score from Tuesday to win gold from 18-year-old Yuma Kagiyama. Another Japanese skater, Shoma Uno, took bronze. “I never really
‘ALL ABOUT LOVE’: China’s new favorite teen said his win was made all the more special because his parents, who he had not seen in seven months, were watching Step aside Eileen Gu. Hosts China have a new teenage hero at the Beijing Olympics after 17-year-old Su Yiming yesterday added an emphatic snowboard big air gold to his controversial silver. Su scorched to the big air title with a runaway score of 182.50 to win his second medal at the Games, having been unlucky to only come away with silver in last week’s slopestyle. The former child actor was so good that he had the title in the bag even before his third and final run. Su’s latest success went viral on Sina Weibo, where a hashtag about it clocked up about
As players gathered at their respective blue lines to honor their opponents following the game, Michelle Karvinen of Finland immediately noticed Japan captain Chiho Osawa growing emotional across the way. Karvinen for a moment put aside the joy of Finland advancing to the Olympic women’s hockey semi-finals after a 7-1 win on Saturday that eliminated Japan. She led a group of teammates through the neutral zone to console Osawa, whom the Finns have come to know and respect while playing with her for Lulea of the Swedish league over the past three years. “Seeing her like that on the blue line really took
When 19-year old Lee Wen-yi of Taiwan fell on her first run down the slope and missed one of the early gates, it looked like the abrupt end of her first Olympic Games. The teenager was already an unlikely candidate for the Winter Olympics, as Taiwan only sees snow in its high mountains — and then only sporadically. The only times that Lee could ski were during school holidays when she would travel to Japan with her ski-instructor parents. She later trained in Europe, and her father would drive her to competitions, zigzagging between countries. Standing on top of the hill in Yanqing