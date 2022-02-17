The US are out of the men’s ice hockey tournament at the Olympics after blowing a late lead yesterday.
Marek Hrivik scored with 43.7 seconds left in regulation, while Peter Cehlarik had the shoot-out winner as Slovakia ousted the top-seeded US 3-2 in the quarter-finals.
The US led for almost half the game before the tying goal, when Slovakia pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker to play six on five.
Photo: AFP
The US had gotten accustomed to playing tight games in the tournament, beating Canada by two goals and Germany by one, but blown coverage in front allowed Hrivik to knock a loose puck past goaltender Strauss Mann, who had been impressive up until that point.
Coming up empty on four power plays, including three in the third period, came back to bite the US. Matty Beniers hit the post on one of the best scoring chances that the US had in the third, but the team could not crack Patrik Rybar, who was playing a second consecutive day in the net for Slovakia.
Juraj Slafkovsky scored the first goal for Slovakia, the 17-year-old forward’s tournament-leading fifth. He is expected to be a top-10 pick in the NHL draft this summer.
The US goals by Nick Abruzzese and Sam Hentges came on textbook passing plays. Abruzzese’s goal — 7:26 after Slafkovsky scored — tied it, and Hentges put the US ahead near the midway point of the second period.
Top-line winger Brian O’Neill was lost for the rest of the game in the second, when he took a puck off his left foot, while defenseman Jake Sanderson missed a second consecutive game with an undisclosed injury.
Slovakia, coached by long-time NHL assistant Craig Ramsay, next face Finland, Russia, Sweden, Canada or Denmark in the semi-finals tomorrow.
The final is on Sunday.
The US were eliminated in a shoot-out in the quarter-finals for the second consecutive Olympics played without NHL players. The 2018 team was knocked out by the Czech Republic.
TRICKY LANDING: Hanyu attempted a quadruple axel, which no skater has landed in competition, but fell, rose and fell again, later saying that ‘everything has gone wrong’ Nathan Chen “never thought he’d be able to make it this far,” he said yesterday after winning the Olympic figure skating gold in Beijing, easily beating defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who fell twice and finished fourth. The American three-time world champion finally claimed the only major prize that had eluded him with his overall score of 332.60, more than 20 points ahead of his nearest challenger. Chen held his nerve to score 218.63 in his free program, building on his record-breaking short program score from Tuesday to win gold from 18-year-old Yuma Kagiyama. Another Japanese skater, Shoma Uno, took bronze. “I never really
‘ALL ABOUT LOVE’: China’s new favorite teen said his win was made all the more special because his parents, who he had not seen in seven months, were watching Step aside Eileen Gu. Hosts China have a new teenage hero at the Beijing Olympics after 17-year-old Su Yiming yesterday added an emphatic snowboard big air gold to his controversial silver. Su scorched to the big air title with a runaway score of 182.50 to win his second medal at the Games, having been unlucky to only come away with silver in last week’s slopestyle. The former child actor was so good that he had the title in the bag even before his third and final run. Su’s latest success went viral on Sina Weibo, where a hashtag about it clocked up about
As players gathered at their respective blue lines to honor their opponents following the game, Michelle Karvinen of Finland immediately noticed Japan captain Chiho Osawa growing emotional across the way. Karvinen for a moment put aside the joy of Finland advancing to the Olympic women’s hockey semi-finals after a 7-1 win on Saturday that eliminated Japan. She led a group of teammates through the neutral zone to console Osawa, whom the Finns have come to know and respect while playing with her for Lulea of the Swedish league over the past three years. “Seeing her like that on the blue line really took
When 19-year old Lee Wen-yi of Taiwan fell on her first run down the slope and missed one of the early gates, it looked like the abrupt end of her first Olympic Games. The teenager was already an unlikely candidate for the Winter Olympics, as Taiwan only sees snow in its high mountains — and then only sporadically. The only times that Lee could ski were during school holidays when she would travel to Japan with her ski-instructor parents. She later trained in Europe, and her father would drive her to competitions, zigzagging between countries. Standing on top of the hill in Yanqing