Christian Eriksen played his first match in a Brentford shirt on Monday, celebrating his 30th birthday by appearing in a friendly just eight months after having a cardiac arrest.
The former Tottenham Hotspur star has not played in an official match since his brush with death during Denmark’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in June last year.
After being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), Eriksen was unable to continue his career with Inter due to health regulations in Italy.
Photo: Reuters
The midfielder ultimately made a surprise English Premier League return by signing for Brentford on Jan. 31.
Brentford said Eriksen played his first minutes for his new team on Monday, coming through an hour of a 3-2 win against Southend United in a match held behind closed doors.
“A cold, damp afternoon in West London was lit up by Eriksen’s return to a match environment for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest last June,” Brentford said on their Web site. “Eriksen ... could have found himself on the scoresheet in the opening minutes, but was twice denied by the visitors’ stopper Collin Andeng Ndi.”
Additional reporting by Reuters
TRICKY LANDING: Hanyu attempted a quadruple axel, which no skater has landed in competition, but fell, rose and fell again, later saying that ‘everything has gone wrong’ Nathan Chen “never thought he’d be able to make it this far,” he said yesterday after winning the Olympic figure skating gold in Beijing, easily beating defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who fell twice and finished fourth. The American three-time world champion finally claimed the only major prize that had eluded him with his overall score of 332.60, more than 20 points ahead of his nearest challenger. Chen held his nerve to score 218.63 in his free program, building on his record-breaking short program score from Tuesday to win gold from 18-year-old Yuma Kagiyama. Another Japanese skater, Shoma Uno, took bronze. “I never really
As players gathered at their respective blue lines to honor their opponents following the game, Michelle Karvinen of Finland immediately noticed Japan captain Chiho Osawa growing emotional across the way. Karvinen for a moment put aside the joy of Finland advancing to the Olympic women’s hockey semi-finals after a 7-1 win on Saturday that eliminated Japan. She led a group of teammates through the neutral zone to console Osawa, whom the Finns have come to know and respect while playing with her for Lulea of the Swedish league over the past three years. “Seeing her like that on the blue line really took
When 19-year old Lee Wen-yi of Taiwan fell on her first run down the slope and missed one of the early gates, it looked like the abrupt end of her first Olympic Games. The teenager was already an unlikely candidate for the Winter Olympics, as Taiwan only sees snow in its high mountains — and then only sporadically. The only times that Lee could ski were during school holidays when she would travel to Japan with her ski-instructor parents. She later trained in Europe, and her father would drive her to competitions, zigzagging between countries. Standing on top of the hill in Yanqing
MARRED VICTORY: Shortly after their victory, US Ski & Snowboard announced it was investigating their longtime coach over allegation he took naked pictures of athletes The running joke was that US snowboard cross racer Nick Baumgartner always refered to them as a pair of 40-somethings. “I’m 36,” Lindsey Jacobellis playfully corrected time after time in interview after interview. For these two, and all their vast experience, age proved to be one thing — golden. Jacobellis yesterday won her second title of the Beijing Olympics, teaming with Baumgartner to capture the new event of mixed team snowboard cross. Italy placed second, while Canada won the bronze medal. At 40 years, 57 days, Baumgartner, the concrete worker and contractor from Michigan, is the oldest snowboarder to win an Olympic medal. At 36 years,