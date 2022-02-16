Eriksen enjoys birthday by playing in friendly

AFP, LONDON





Christian Eriksen played his first match in a Brentford shirt on Monday, celebrating his 30th birthday by appearing in a friendly just eight months after having a cardiac arrest.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star has not played in an official match since his brush with death during Denmark’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in June last year.

After being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), Eriksen was unable to continue his career with Inter due to health regulations in Italy.

Christian Eriksen, playing for Tottenham Hotspur at the time, applauds fans after their English Premier League match against Norwich City in London on Jan. 22, 2020. Photo: Reuters

The midfielder ultimately made a surprise English Premier League return by signing for Brentford on Jan. 31.

Brentford said Eriksen played his first minutes for his new team on Monday, coming through an hour of a 3-2 win against Southend United in a match held behind closed doors.

“A cold, damp afternoon in West London was lit up by Eriksen’s return to a match environment for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest last June,” Brentford said on their Web site. “Eriksen ... could have found himself on the scoresheet in the opening minutes, but was twice denied by the visitors’ stopper Collin Andeng Ndi.”

Additional reporting by Reuters