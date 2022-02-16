Djokovic would rather skip events than have jab

AFP, LONDON





World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has said that he is not against vaccinations, but would rather skip Grand Slams than be forced to get a COVID-19 jab.

The Serbian was deported in extraordinary circumstances on the eve of last month’s Australian Open where Rafael Nadal won a record 21st Grand Slam trophy to move ahead of Djokovic and Roger Federer on the all-time men’s list.

Djokovic was asked in an interview with the BBC, published yesterday, if he would sacrifice taking part in events such as Wimbledon and the French Open over his stance on the vaccine.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the Wimbledon men’s singles final against Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in London on July 11 last year. Photo: Reuters

“Yes, that is the price that I’m willing to pay,” Djokovic said, referring to giving up his chance to become the leading men’s Grand Slam winner.

Djokovic said he did not want to be associated with the anti-vax movement, but supported an individual’s right to choose.

“I was never against vaccination, but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body,” he said, adding that he had received vaccines as a child.

“The principles of decisionmaking on my body are more important than any title or anything else,” he said. “I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can.”

Last month, Djokovic arrived in Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of the year, saying that he had obtained a medical exemption to enter the country without being vaccinated as he had recently recovered from COVID-19.

However, Australian border officials said he did not meet requirements to be exempted from strict vaccination rules, his visa was canceled and a protracted legal appeal failed.

In his first interview since leaving Melbourne, Djokovic said he hoped vaccination requirements would change and that he could “play for many more years.”

Djokovic said he was keeping an open mind about being vaccinated in the future, “because we are all trying to find collectively, a best possible solution to end COVID-19.”

“I was really sad and disappointed with the way it all ended for me in Australia,” Djokovic said. “It wasn’t easy.”

“The reason why I was deported from Australia was because the minister for immigration used his discretion to cancel my visa based on his perception that I might create some anti-vax sentiment in the country or in the city, which I completely disagree with,” he added.