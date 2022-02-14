France head coach Fabien Galthie said he is not thinking about winning the Six Nations, despite Saturday’s impressive 30-24 victory over Ireland.
Les Bleus went three points clear at the top of the table after backing up last weekend’s success over Italy.
They next face Scotland in Edinburgh on Saturday next week, a city where they have won just once since 2014.
Photo: AFP
“Firstly we want to take time and enjoy this victory,” Galthie told reporters. “We have a little break of two weeks before going to Scotland.”
“We appreciated the victory over Italy, but this one does a lot of good for us, the players — and rewards their and the coaches’ efforts,” he added.
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said France are now the leading contenders for tournament, which they last won in 2010.
“The competition is slightly in France’s favor,” Farrell said. “The competition’s just getting going. We’ll lick our wounds from a fighting, spirited performance and learn the lessons.”
The fixture had been a sell-out since autumn last year and the atmosphere in Paris was taken up a notch pre-match with tricolor flags handed out among the 79,115 fans in attendance.
Ireland were without captain Johnny Sexton due to a hamstring strain with the 36-year-old replaced by Joey Carbery, making his maiden Six Nations start after coming off the bench in last weekend’s victory over Wales.
Galthie handed a first run-on appearance to 21-year-old center Yoram Moefana, replacing Jonathan Danty with the La Rochelle midfielder sustaining an ankle issue in Sunday’s win over Italy.
The raucous atmosphere in the stands was replicated on the field as the hosts led after just 80 seconds, when home captain Dupont slid over after a break from his half-back partner Romain Ntamack.
Full-back Melvyn Jaminet kicked a penalty to make it 10-0 inside three minutes.
The away crowd had something to cheer seconds later as Mack Hansen, who made his debut last weekend, caught Carbery’s restart to cross with Jaminet and winger Damian Penaud caught flat-footed.
France controlled the rest of the half as Jaminet slotted three penalties with ease to make it 19-7, with Ireland pinned eight times by referee Angus Gardner during the first half, compared with not even once on Feb. 5 in Dublin.
Jaminet extended his side’s lead three minutes after the break with a shot at goal to make it 22-7, before Andy Farrell’s visitors showed their promise from last weekend with two quick-fire scores.
Flanker Josh van der Flier snuck over from a rolling maul before scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park dummied from a ruck to cross.
Carbery’s simple conversion made the match 22-21 to set up a scintillating final 30 minutes.
Les Bleus, hosts for next year’s Rugby World Cup, responded with vigor five minutes later with prop Baille crashing over from short-range after a Dupont pass for just his second try in 33 Tests to make it 27-21.
Galthie’s men pushed on into Ireland’s 22 with one-pass phases before Jaminet capped off a superb personal and collective performance with a simple three-pointer to put a marker down for the title, last won 12 years ago.
SPEECHLESS: Hanyu blamed a divot in the ice for his failure to pull off a quadruple Salchow, but Chen beat Hanyu’s previous record of 111.82 with a score of 113.97 In a reversal of fortunes from the last Olympic Games, the US’ Nathan Chen yesterday scored a world record in the figure skating short program in Beijing, giving him a massive lead over a shocked Yuzuru Hanyu in their quest for the gold medal. At the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, Chen — also a gold-medal favorite then — had finished the short program in 17th after a disastrous, error-strewn performance, while Japan’s Hanyu went on to win his second consecutive Olympic gold. “I feel really shocked,” Hanyu said, appearing lost for words after a short program in which he failed to jump
TRICKY LANDING: Hanyu attempted a quadruple axel, which no skater has landed in competition, but fell, rose and fell again, later saying that ‘everything has gone wrong’ Nathan Chen “never thought he’d be able to make it this far,” he said yesterday after winning the Olympic figure skating gold in Beijing, easily beating defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who fell twice and finished fourth. The American three-time world champion finally claimed the only major prize that had eluded him with his overall score of 332.60, more than 20 points ahead of his nearest challenger. Chen held his nerve to score 218.63 in his free program, building on his record-breaking short program score from Tuesday to win gold from 18-year-old Yuma Kagiyama. Another Japanese skater, Shoma Uno, took bronze. “I never really
Ireen Wust yesterday added to her haul as the most decorated speedskater in Olympic history with another gold at the Beijing Games, while controversial Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting finished 26th out of 30 competitors in the 1,500m. The 35-year-old Dutch skater defended her title by setting an Olympic record with a time of 1 minute, 53.28 seconds. Miho Takagi of Japan claimed the silver in 1:53.72, while the bronze went to Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands in 1:54.82. Huang was 7.50 seconds behind Wust after clocking 2:00.78. It was another Olympic disappointment for Brittany Bowe. The 33-year-old American again came up short in
Californian-born Eileen Gu yesterday won gold for China at the Beijing Olympics, earning victory in the inaugural women’s freeski big air with a stunning jump she had never tried before. After a strong opening jump, the 18-year-old saved her best for last by landing a left double cork 1620 — four-and-a-half rotations in the air — before landing backward. The teenager, who switched allegiance from the US to China in 2019, shed tears of joy after landing cleanly and realizing she had pulled off the winning move. “The tears were mostly of joy, that I had pushed myself to the absolute limit,” Gu