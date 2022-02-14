Taiwan’s Lee Wen-yi falls down, but picks herself up

AP, TAIPEI





When 19-year old Lee Wen-yi of Taiwan fell on her first run down the slope and missed one of the early gates, it looked like the abrupt end of her first Olympic Games.

The teenager was already an unlikely candidate for the Winter Olympics, as Taiwan only sees snow in its high mountains — and then only sporadically.

The only times that Lee could ski were during school holidays when she would travel to Japan with her ski-instructor parents. She later trained in Europe, and her father would drive her to competitions, zigzagging between countries.

Taiwan’s Lee Wen-yi steps back up the course after missing a gate so that she can complete the first run of the Winter Games women’s slalom at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing, China, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Standing on top of the hill in Yanqing on Wednesday morning, on the biggest stage in her career, she thought something could go wrong, but she still did not expect to fall.

“I actually didn’t think I would fall so quickly. It was only the third target on my first run,” she said. “I’ve worked so hard for so long. I thought this was not OK, so I decided to stand up and climb back up.”

And she did.

Lee scooted up on the hill, in full ski gear, one step at a time, until she reached the gate she missed, which she then hit with her body.

Then she finished her run — and then she went for the second leg, hitting all the gates.

“I did think, ‘Is it okay for me to climb like this at the Olympics?’” she said.

Many other competitors were disqualified after missing gates in Wednesday’s competition, including US skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who was among the favorite to win multiple medals at this Olympics.

Lee’s assessment: Most of the competitive athletes would not choose to climb because they are focused on their times and medals.

However, Lee is the first female slalom skier to represent Taiwan at the Games.

She said that she never set out to win a medal, but just to “ski beautifully.”

Since Wednesday, she has been overwhelmed by the positive response on the Chinese and English-language Internet, after Eurosport, a media outlet, posted a video of her fall and climb on social media, calling it an example of the “Olympic Spirit.”