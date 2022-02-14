When 19-year old Lee Wen-yi of Taiwan fell on her first run down the slope and missed one of the early gates, it looked like the abrupt end of her first Olympic Games.
The teenager was already an unlikely candidate for the Winter Olympics, as Taiwan only sees snow in its high mountains — and then only sporadically.
The only times that Lee could ski were during school holidays when she would travel to Japan with her ski-instructor parents. She later trained in Europe, and her father would drive her to competitions, zigzagging between countries.
Photo: AP
Standing on top of the hill in Yanqing on Wednesday morning, on the biggest stage in her career, she thought something could go wrong, but she still did not expect to fall.
“I actually didn’t think I would fall so quickly. It was only the third target on my first run,” she said. “I’ve worked so hard for so long. I thought this was not OK, so I decided to stand up and climb back up.”
And she did.
Lee scooted up on the hill, in full ski gear, one step at a time, until she reached the gate she missed, which she then hit with her body.
Then she finished her run — and then she went for the second leg, hitting all the gates.
“I did think, ‘Is it okay for me to climb like this at the Olympics?’” she said.
Many other competitors were disqualified after missing gates in Wednesday’s competition, including US skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who was among the favorite to win multiple medals at this Olympics.
Lee’s assessment: Most of the competitive athletes would not choose to climb because they are focused on their times and medals.
However, Lee is the first female slalom skier to represent Taiwan at the Games.
She said that she never set out to win a medal, but just to “ski beautifully.”
Since Wednesday, she has been overwhelmed by the positive response on the Chinese and English-language Internet, after Eurosport, a media outlet, posted a video of her fall and climb on social media, calling it an example of the “Olympic Spirit.”
SPEECHLESS: Hanyu blamed a divot in the ice for his failure to pull off a quadruple Salchow, but Chen beat Hanyu’s previous record of 111.82 with a score of 113.97 In a reversal of fortunes from the last Olympic Games, the US’ Nathan Chen yesterday scored a world record in the figure skating short program in Beijing, giving him a massive lead over a shocked Yuzuru Hanyu in their quest for the gold medal. At the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, Chen — also a gold-medal favorite then — had finished the short program in 17th after a disastrous, error-strewn performance, while Japan’s Hanyu went on to win his second consecutive Olympic gold. “I feel really shocked,” Hanyu said, appearing lost for words after a short program in which he failed to jump
TRICKY LANDING: Hanyu attempted a quadruple axel, which no skater has landed in competition, but fell, rose and fell again, later saying that ‘everything has gone wrong’ Nathan Chen “never thought he’d be able to make it this far,” he said yesterday after winning the Olympic figure skating gold in Beijing, easily beating defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who fell twice and finished fourth. The American three-time world champion finally claimed the only major prize that had eluded him with his overall score of 332.60, more than 20 points ahead of his nearest challenger. Chen held his nerve to score 218.63 in his free program, building on his record-breaking short program score from Tuesday to win gold from 18-year-old Yuma Kagiyama. Another Japanese skater, Shoma Uno, took bronze. “I never really
Ireen Wust yesterday added to her haul as the most decorated speedskater in Olympic history with another gold at the Beijing Games, while controversial Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting finished 26th out of 30 competitors in the 1,500m. The 35-year-old Dutch skater defended her title by setting an Olympic record with a time of 1 minute, 53.28 seconds. Miho Takagi of Japan claimed the silver in 1:53.72, while the bronze went to Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands in 1:54.82. Huang was 7.50 seconds behind Wust after clocking 2:00.78. It was another Olympic disappointment for Brittany Bowe. The 33-year-old American again came up short in
Californian-born Eileen Gu yesterday won gold for China at the Beijing Olympics, earning victory in the inaugural women’s freeski big air with a stunning jump she had never tried before. After a strong opening jump, the 18-year-old saved her best for last by landing a left double cork 1620 — four-and-a-half rotations in the air — before landing backward. The teenager, who switched allegiance from the US to China in 2019, shed tears of joy after landing cleanly and realizing she had pulled off the winning move. “The tears were mostly of joy, that I had pushed myself to the absolute limit,” Gu