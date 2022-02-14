Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt finally lived up to expectations by holding his nerve in snow and fog to win gold in the men’s Olympic giant slalom yesterday.
Odermatt put the disappointment of two underwhelming outings in speed events behind him to clock a combined total of 2 minutes, 09.35 seconds over the two legs down the “Ice River” course in Yanqing, north of Beijing.
Slovenia’s Zan Kranjec claimed silver thanks to the fastest second leg, 0.19 seconds off the pace, while reigning world champion Mathieu Faivre of France took bronze, 1.34 seconds behind the winner.
Photo: AFP
“It was a hard day, with the conditions, with such a long wait between the two runs,” Odermatt said. “It was more than five hours for me. It was such a long time to rethink everything and it was hard to stay focused. I tried to sleep some minutes in between.”
Odermatt had come into the Beijing Games as the current World Cup overall leader and one of the big favorites, but he has disappointed on the artificial snow in China, finishing seventh in the downhill and skiing out of the super-G, a race in which he was expected to challenge for the Olympic title.
However, the giant slalom was a different ball game, and only eight racers got within two seconds of Odermatt, many struggling with the heavy snow and increasingly foggy conditions that drastically reduced visibility.
“It was challenging. I really risked everything in the second run because I wanted not just the medal, I wanted the gold medal,” he said. “It’s difficult because you can lose everything, but today it paid off. It was a very hard race for everyone.”
The 24-year-old Swiss racer, who has won four of five World Cup giant slalom races this season, had been fastest down the first leg, just four-hundredths of a second ahead of Stefan Brennsteiner.
However, the Austrian was one of three big names in the top eight to ski out — alongside Austrian outsider Manuel Feller and Italy’s world silver medalist Luca de Aliprandini.
Norway’s silver medalist from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, Henrik Kristoffersen, went into the second run in fourth, but he slid wide on one turn, losing more than one second, and eventually finished eighth.
“Marco did almost what I did in the pitch in the first run, but he’s so in the flow that it doesn’t really matter that much, he can catch it back,” Kristoffersen said. “When you’re in the flow you can do that; when you’re not 100 percent in the flow, like I am at the moment, then mistakes are costly.”
Kranjec secured bronze to make up for his fourth place four years ago.
“You never know if you will get another chance to fight for a medal,” said the Slovene, who was eighth fastest in the first leg.
“After the first run, I said maybe it’s over — I don’t have any more chance. But my second run was really good,” Kranjec said.
River Radamus of the US came in fourth, just ahead of French duo Thibaut Favrot and two-time Olympic bronze medalist Alexis Pinturault, who tied for fifth.
Faivre was elated about making the podium.
“It was very tough conditions with the surface, but I finished the day with a bronze medal and I’m so happy with it,” he said.
Radamus was in no doubt the right person bagged gold.
“Marco’s the best in the world right now, so I think he deserved to win today — what with the pressure he had on his shoulders there,” Radamus said.
SPEECHLESS: Hanyu blamed a divot in the ice for his failure to pull off a quadruple Salchow, but Chen beat Hanyu’s previous record of 111.82 with a score of 113.97 In a reversal of fortunes from the last Olympic Games, the US’ Nathan Chen yesterday scored a world record in the figure skating short program in Beijing, giving him a massive lead over a shocked Yuzuru Hanyu in their quest for the gold medal. At the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, Chen — also a gold-medal favorite then — had finished the short program in 17th after a disastrous, error-strewn performance, while Japan’s Hanyu went on to win his second consecutive Olympic gold. “I feel really shocked,” Hanyu said, appearing lost for words after a short program in which he failed to jump
TRICKY LANDING: Hanyu attempted a quadruple axel, which no skater has landed in competition, but fell, rose and fell again, later saying that ‘everything has gone wrong’ Nathan Chen “never thought he’d be able to make it this far,” he said yesterday after winning the Olympic figure skating gold in Beijing, easily beating defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who fell twice and finished fourth. The American three-time world champion finally claimed the only major prize that had eluded him with his overall score of 332.60, more than 20 points ahead of his nearest challenger. Chen held his nerve to score 218.63 in his free program, building on his record-breaking short program score from Tuesday to win gold from 18-year-old Yuma Kagiyama. Another Japanese skater, Shoma Uno, took bronze. “I never really
Ireen Wust yesterday added to her haul as the most decorated speedskater in Olympic history with another gold at the Beijing Games, while controversial Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting finished 26th out of 30 competitors in the 1,500m. The 35-year-old Dutch skater defended her title by setting an Olympic record with a time of 1 minute, 53.28 seconds. Miho Takagi of Japan claimed the silver in 1:53.72, while the bronze went to Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands in 1:54.82. Huang was 7.50 seconds behind Wust after clocking 2:00.78. It was another Olympic disappointment for Brittany Bowe. The 33-year-old American again came up short in
Californian-born Eileen Gu yesterday won gold for China at the Beijing Olympics, earning victory in the inaugural women’s freeski big air with a stunning jump she had never tried before. After a strong opening jump, the 18-year-old saved her best for last by landing a left double cork 1620 — four-and-a-half rotations in the air — before landing backward. The teenager, who switched allegiance from the US to China in 2019, shed tears of joy after landing cleanly and realizing she had pulled off the winning move. “The tears were mostly of joy, that I had pushed myself to the absolute limit,” Gu