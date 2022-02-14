Odermatt gold silences critics

‘RISKED EVERYTHING’: Only eight giant slalom racers got within two seconds of Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt, many struggling with the heavy snow and fog

AFP, YANQING, China





Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt finally lived up to expectations by holding his nerve in snow and fog to win gold in the men’s Olympic giant slalom yesterday.

Odermatt put the disappointment of two underwhelming outings in speed events behind him to clock a combined total of 2 minutes, 09.35 seconds over the two legs down the “Ice River” course in Yanqing, north of Beijing.

Slovenia’s Zan Kranjec claimed silver thanks to the fastest second leg, 0.19 seconds off the pace, while reigning world champion Mathieu Faivre of France took bronze, 1.34 seconds behind the winner.

Gold medalist Marco Odermatt, center, of Switzerland celebrates with his team after the Winter Games men’s giant slalom victory ceremony at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing, China, yesterday. Photo: AFP

“It was a hard day, with the conditions, with such a long wait between the two runs,” Odermatt said. “It was more than five hours for me. It was such a long time to rethink everything and it was hard to stay focused. I tried to sleep some minutes in between.”

Odermatt had come into the Beijing Games as the current World Cup overall leader and one of the big favorites, but he has disappointed on the artificial snow in China, finishing seventh in the downhill and skiing out of the super-G, a race in which he was expected to challenge for the Olympic title.

However, the giant slalom was a different ball game, and only eight racers got within two seconds of Odermatt, many struggling with the heavy snow and increasingly foggy conditions that drastically reduced visibility.

“It was challenging. I really risked everything in the second run because I wanted not just the medal, I wanted the gold medal,” he said. “It’s difficult because you can lose everything, but today it paid off. It was a very hard race for everyone.”

The 24-year-old Swiss racer, who has won four of five World Cup giant slalom races this season, had been fastest down the first leg, just four-hundredths of a second ahead of Stefan Brennsteiner.

However, the Austrian was one of three big names in the top eight to ski out — alongside Austrian outsider Manuel Feller and Italy’s world silver medalist Luca de Aliprandini.

Norway’s silver medalist from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, Henrik Kristoffersen, went into the second run in fourth, but he slid wide on one turn, losing more than one second, and eventually finished eighth.

“Marco did almost what I did in the pitch in the first run, but he’s so in the flow that it doesn’t really matter that much, he can catch it back,” Kristoffersen said. “When you’re in the flow you can do that; when you’re not 100 percent in the flow, like I am at the moment, then mistakes are costly.”

Kranjec secured bronze to make up for his fourth place four years ago.

“You never know if you will get another chance to fight for a medal,” said the Slovene, who was eighth fastest in the first leg.

“After the first run, I said maybe it’s over — I don’t have any more chance. But my second run was really good,” Kranjec said.

River Radamus of the US came in fourth, just ahead of French duo Thibaut Favrot and two-time Olympic bronze medalist Alexis Pinturault, who tied for fifth.

Faivre was elated about making the podium.

“It was very tough conditions with the surface, but I finished the day with a bronze medal and I’m so happy with it,” he said.

Radamus was in no doubt the right person bagged gold.

“Marco’s the best in the world right now, so I think he deserved to win today — what with the pressure he had on his shoulders there,” Radamus said.