‘Beast Master’ Chang Chih-feng ends retirement to play for T1’s Leopards

Staff writer, with CNA





Forty-year-old Taiwanese shooting guard Chang Chih-feng, dubbed the “Beast Master,” on Friday came out of retirement to join the T1 League’s Taoyuan Leopards.

Chang, the SBL’s all-time single-game three-pointer record holder, is joining up with former Dacin Tigers teammate and current Leopards general manager Brett Su.

Chang told a news conference in Taipei that he hopes to act as a mentor to his younger teammates and help improve the Leopards’ dismal record.

Former SBL star Chang Chih-feng, right, poses for a photograph with a Taoyuan Leopards jersey at a news conference in Taipei on Friday, when he announced he was coming out of retirement to join the the T1 League team. Photo: CNA

At the bottom of the six-team league’s standings, Taoyuan have only one win out of 10 games.

Before retiring in 2018, Chang earned his nickname for his ability to play against “the Beast,” Lin Chih-chieh, one of the nation’s most popular basketball players.

Chang said he hopes to replicate his record-breaking March 2, 2007, performance with the Tigers, when he drained 13 three-pointers against the Azio Eagles at Taipei Gymnasium.

The SBL veteran said that he aims to improve the club’s teamwork and overall defense.

“There is not much teamwork and defense, and in my 20-year basketball career, I know that a team that does not play defense will not win games,” said Chang, who turns 41 in April.

Su said that he asked Chang to join the team about two months ago to mentor the Leopards’ youthful roster.

“The team really needs the appearance of a spiritual leader, and he can still play,” Su said.

Chang played 15 seasons with the Tigers, where he averaged 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 43.4 percent from the floor.

Chang scored 3,602 points in his SBL career and is only the fourth in the league’s history to reach 3,000 points.