The US yesterday took all the questions about youth and inexperience and had all the answers against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Andy Miele responded to Canada’s early goal by tying it 70 seconds later, Brendan Brisson scored his second of the Olympics and the US beat their biggest rival 4-2 to put them in the driver’s seat to earn a spot in the quarter-finals of the men’s hockey tournament.
Sean Farrell also set up Ben Meyers to give him three assists and six points and goaltender Strauss Mann made 35 saves to help the US improve to 2-0 in the preliminary round. Beating Germany today would put the US first in the group and could make it the top seed in the knockout round.
Photo: Reuters
The boom or bust potential of the youngest team in the tournament was on full display against Canada, a bigger, stronger and more experienced opponent.
With Claude Julien back behind the bench two weeks after breaking his ribs in a sledding accident, the Canadians planned to use their size and physicality to wear down the smaller Americans over the course of 60 minutes.
Instead, the US — with 12 college players on the ice — went hit for hit with Canada and used a combination of offensive skill and bad opposing goaltending to take control of the game.
Mann had his own dose of bad goaltending on Mat Robinson’s goal for Canada 1 minute, 24 seconds in, a shot from the boards 12m away that beat him clean. Mann settled in and only allowed Corban Knight’s short-handed goal the rest of the way and was at his best during a late penalty kill that included 31 seconds of 5-on-3.
The US and Canada faced off at the Olympics for the first time since the semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Games, the last time NHL players participated. Canada won that game 1-0 on the way to a second consecutive gold medal.
SPEECHLESS: Hanyu blamed a divot in the ice for his failure to pull off a quadruple Salchow, but Chen beat Hanyu’s previous record of 111.82 with a score of 113.97 In a reversal of fortunes from the last Olympic Games, the US’ Nathan Chen yesterday scored a world record in the figure skating short program in Beijing, giving him a massive lead over a shocked Yuzuru Hanyu in their quest for the gold medal. At the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, Chen — also a gold-medal favorite then — had finished the short program in 17th after a disastrous, error-strewn performance, while Japan’s Hanyu went on to win his second consecutive Olympic gold. “I feel really shocked,” Hanyu said, appearing lost for words after a short program in which he failed to jump
The coach of the Finnish men’s ice hockey team yesterday accused China of not respecting a player’s human rights, saying that Marko Anttila was being kept in COVID-19 isolation for no reason. Finland head coach Jukka Jalonen made the remark shortly after Germany said it was satisfied with a swift improvement of isolation conditions for their three athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine. German team head Dirk Schimmelpfennig on Saturday called conditions for triple Olympic gold medalist Nordic combined skier Eric Frenzel and two other German athletes “unacceptable,” demanding a complete overhaul including bigger and cleaner rooms, Internet
TRICKY LANDING: Hanyu attempted a quadruple axel, which no skater has landed in competition, but fell, rose and fell again, later saying that ‘everything has gone wrong’ Nathan Chen “never thought he’d be able to make it this far,” he said yesterday after winning the Olympic figure skating gold in Beijing, easily beating defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who fell twice and finished fourth. The American three-time world champion finally claimed the only major prize that had eluded him with his overall score of 332.60, more than 20 points ahead of his nearest challenger. Chen held his nerve to score 218.63 in his free program, building on his record-breaking short program score from Tuesday to win gold from 18-year-old Yuma Kagiyama. Another Japanese skater, Shoma Uno, took bronze. “I never really
Taiwan’s hope of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in 32 years was yesterday dealt a blow after the national team lost to Vietnam in the last game of the playoff series. Vietnam beat Taiwan 2-1 in the final game of the three-team round robin playoffs to secure the fifth and final automatic World Cup qualifying spot at the Women’s Asian Cup in India. Taiwan now moves to a 10-team inter-confederation tournament in February next year for a chance to secure one of the final three spots for the World Cup, cohosted by Australia and New Zealand