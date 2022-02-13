US improve to 2-0 after beating rival Canada at Olympics

AP, Beijing





The US yesterday took all the questions about youth and inexperience and had all the answers against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Andy Miele responded to Canada’s early goal by tying it 70 seconds later, Brendan Brisson scored his second of the Olympics and the US beat their biggest rival 4-2 to put them in the driver’s seat to earn a spot in the quarter-finals of the men’s hockey tournament.

Sean Farrell also set up Ben Meyers to give him three assists and six points and goaltender Strauss Mann made 35 saves to help the US improve to 2-0 in the preliminary round. Beating Germany today would put the US first in the group and could make it the top seed in the knockout round.

Canada’s Eric O’dell, center, attempts to score against the US in their Group A preliminary game at the Winter Olympics in Beijing yesterday. Photo: Reuters

The boom or bust potential of the youngest team in the tournament was on full display against Canada, a bigger, stronger and more experienced opponent.

With Claude Julien back behind the bench two weeks after breaking his ribs in a sledding accident, the Canadians planned to use their size and physicality to wear down the smaller Americans over the course of 60 minutes.

Instead, the US — with 12 college players on the ice — went hit for hit with Canada and used a combination of offensive skill and bad opposing goaltending to take control of the game.

Mann had his own dose of bad goaltending on Mat Robinson’s goal for Canada 1 minute, 24 seconds in, a shot from the boards 12m away that beat him clean. Mann settled in and only allowed Corban Knight’s short-handed goal the rest of the way and was at his best during a late penalty kill that included 31 seconds of 5-on-3.

The US and Canada faced off at the Olympics for the first time since the semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Games, the last time NHL players participated. Canada won that game 1-0 on the way to a second consecutive gold medal.