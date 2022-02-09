Austria’s Matthias Mayer went “all in” yesterday to successfully defend his Olympic super-G title in Beijing and make history as the first men’s alpine skier to win gold medals in three consecutive Games.
Mayer, who won his first super-G title in Pyeongchang in 2018 and also took downhill gold at the Sochi Olympics in 2014, clocked a winning time of 1 minute, 19.94 seconds.
The US’ Ryan Cochran-Siegle took a surprise silver 0.04 seconds behind Mayer, with Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde claiming bronze 0.42 seconds behind him.
Photo: AFP
Mayer, 31, again went one better than his father Helmut, won silver when the super-G made its Olympic debut in 1988.
“I tried to push hard, really hard,” said Mayer, who also won a bronze medal in Monday’s downhill, won by Switzerland’s Beat Feuz.
“I saw Kilde’s run on TV at the start and it was really good, so I knew that I had to go all in. I tried to push hard to the last gate, and it was good,” Mayer said.
Kilde was the big favorite coming into the race as the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup leader in the speed event, having won three of the last four super-G races on the circuit this season.
The Norwegian took temporary control of the leaderboard, but could only look on as Mayer delivered a gliding masterclass in the bottom section of the 2.3km-long “Rock” course that helped him take the definitive lead.
Hitting speeds of 120kph, Mayer was behind on the first intermediaries in the testing upper section that snaked through the barren mouocksntainscape of Yanqing, north of Beijing.
However, the Austrian somehow found more speed in a consummate descent of the vertical drop of 645m on hard-packed artificial snow in brilliant sunshine.
“I did really well in the last section,” Mayer said. “It was a great race and a very close race.”
Cochran-Siegle, who also comes from a family of skiers with his mother Barbara having won slalom gold for the US at the 1972 Olympics, said of Mayer: “He’s an incredible skier, takes advantage of the big moments. To be so close to him, it’s something special.”
It was indeed a remarkable result for the Austrian, who had won just one World Cup super-G since his triumph in Pyeongchang, although he has made the podium three times this season.
His gold meant he joined an exclusive club of skiers to have won gold medals in three different Games after Italy’s Deborah Compagnoni in 1992, 1994 and 1998; and Norway’s Kjetil Andre Aamodt in 1992, 2002, 2006.
“That’s such a big success, I can’t imagine right now,” Mayer said. “I was very focused on these races, and now at this moment I don’t think about history.”
The coach of the Finnish men’s ice hockey team yesterday accused China of not respecting a player’s human rights, saying that Marko Anttila was being kept in COVID-19 isolation for no reason. Finland head coach Jukka Jalonen made the remark shortly after Germany said it was satisfied with a swift improvement of isolation conditions for their three athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine. German team head Dirk Schimmelpfennig on Saturday called conditions for triple Olympic gold medalist Nordic combined skier Eric Frenzel and two other German athletes “unacceptable,” demanding a complete overhaul including bigger and cleaner rooms, Internet
SPEECHLESS: Hanyu blamed a divot in the ice for his failure to pull off a quadruple Salchow, but Chen beat Hanyu’s previous record of 111.82 with a score of 113.97 In a reversal of fortunes from the last Olympic Games, the US’ Nathan Chen yesterday scored a world record in the figure skating short program in Beijing, giving him a massive lead over a shocked Yuzuru Hanyu in their quest for the gold medal. At the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, Chen — also a gold-medal favorite then — had finished the short program in 17th after a disastrous, error-strewn performance, while Japan’s Hanyu went on to win his second consecutive Olympic gold. “I feel really shocked,” Hanyu said, appearing lost for words after a short program in which he failed to jump
Ireen Wust yesterday added to her haul as the most decorated speedskater in Olympic history with another gold at the Beijing Games, while controversial Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting finished 26th out of 30 competitors in the 1,500m. The 35-year-old Dutch skater defended her title by setting an Olympic record with a time of 1 minute, 53.28 seconds. Miho Takagi of Japan claimed the silver in 1:53.72, while the bronze went to Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands in 1:54.82. Huang was 7.50 seconds behind Wust after clocking 2:00.78. It was another Olympic disappointment for Brittany Bowe. The 33-year-old American again came up short in
Taiwan’s hope of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in 32 years was yesterday dealt a blow after the national team lost to Vietnam in the last game of the playoff series. Vietnam beat Taiwan 2-1 in the final game of the three-team round robin playoffs to secure the fifth and final automatic World Cup qualifying spot at the Women’s Asian Cup in India. Taiwan now moves to a 10-team inter-confederation tournament in February next year for a chance to secure one of the final three spots for the World Cup, cohosted by Australia and New Zealand