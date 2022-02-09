Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai was on hand yesterday to watch China’s Eileen Gu as she won gold in the freeski big air competition in Beijing, a day after the WTA said a recent interview in which she denied accusing anyone of sexual assault has done little to address concerns about her safety.
Peng declined to answer questions as she left the venue.
Peng’s well-being became a matter of global concern when in November last year she alleged on social media that former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her in the past.
After the post, which was quickly removed, she disappeared from public view for nearly three weeks.
During yesterday morning’s competition she was seated among Olympic athletes and delegation members from several countries next to the finish area at Big Air Shougang, a distinctive venue built on the site of a former steel mill.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach visited with members of the group including Peng during the competition.
“I just met her, she was here sitting in the stadium,” Bach said.
“She was among the athletes, and I had the opportunity to meet with a number of athletes from Switzerland and from Germany and the US,” he said.
A three-time Olympian, Peng’s presence during the Games had been a matter of speculation since the IOC said it planned to meet with her in Beijing.
Bach said Peng would soon be leaving the “closed loop,” which separates Olympic competitors and related personnel from the Chinese public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“She was sitting there and we had the opportunity to talk and now she has to go to the quarantine, she told me, she will leave now the closed loop,” Bach said.
Peng has said little since her initial social media post and discussion of the scandal has been heavily censored in China’s tightly controlled cyberspace.
However, in an interview conducted on Sunday with French newspaper L’Equipe, Peng denied she had accused anyone of sexual assault.
She said it was a “huge misunderstanding.”
“Sexual assault? I never said anyone had sexually assaulted me in any way,” Peng said.
In a statement on Monday, WTA chairman and chief executive officer Steve Simon said: “It’s always good to see Peng Shuai, whether in an interview or attending the Olympic Games.”
“However, her recent in-person interview does not alleviate any of our concerns about her initial post from November 2nd. To reiterate our view, Peng took a bold step in publicly coming forth with the accusation that she was sexually assaulted by a senior Chinese government leader,” he said.
“As we would do with any of our players globally, we have called for a formal investigation into the allegations by the appropriate authorities and an opportunity for the WTA to meet with Peng — privately — to discuss her situation,” Simon said. “We continue to hold firm on our position and our thoughts remain with Peng Shuai.”
