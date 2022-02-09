Californian-born Eileen Gu yesterday won gold for China at the Beijing Olympics, earning victory in the inaugural women’s freeski big air with a stunning jump she had never tried before.
After a strong opening jump, the 18-year-old saved her best for last by landing a left double cork 1620 — four-and-a-half rotations in the air — before landing backward.
The teenager, who switched allegiance from the US to China in 2019, shed tears of joy after landing cleanly and realizing she had pulled off the winning move.
Photo: AP
“The tears were mostly of joy, that I had pushed myself to the absolute limit,” Gu said. “That was the best moment of my life. The happiest moment, day, whatever... of my life. I just cannot believe what just happened.”
The spectacular jump saw her snatch first place from France’s Tess Ledeux, 20, the freeski big air champion at last month’s X Games in Aspen, who had to settle for silver.
Gu said she had only made the decision to attempt the difficult trick after defying the advice of her Chinese mother who called her before the jump.
“I have never done the left 16 before, I hadn’t prepared much for it apart from two days on the air bag,” Gu said. “My mom called me before my last jump and told me not to, but I was adamant I wanted to do the ‘left 16’. I felt it was a chance to push myself to the limit, so I made an executive call.”
“It’s a monumental moment, because it’s the first freeski big air medal in Olympic history,” she said. “I hope this inspires more girls to take up freeskiing.”
As Gu set off for her final run, the crowd of several hundred at the Big Air Shougang venue roared “Come on.”
It was scored at 94.50, the same as Ledeux’s best in the first round. That gave Gu a total score of 188.25, combining her two highest-scoring jumps, compared with 187.50 for Ledeux.
“Tess has inspired me so much, I told her after that I wouldn’t have attempted it [her final jump] if she hadn’t pushed the sport to that level,” Gu said. “She played a critical part in my success.”
At the finish zone, Gu fell to her knees as the scores flashed up, watched by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and he was among the first to congratulate her on her gold medal on her Olympic debut.
Gu is competing in two more events — the freestyle halfpipe and slopestyle — so she could become the first freestyle skier to win three different Winter Games disciplines.
The coach of the Finnish men’s ice hockey team yesterday accused China of not respecting a player’s human rights, saying that Marko Anttila was being kept in COVID-19 isolation for no reason. Finland head coach Jukka Jalonen made the remark shortly after Germany said it was satisfied with a swift improvement of isolation conditions for their three athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine. German team head Dirk Schimmelpfennig on Saturday called conditions for triple Olympic gold medalist Nordic combined skier Eric Frenzel and two other German athletes “unacceptable,” demanding a complete overhaul including bigger and cleaner rooms, Internet
SPEECHLESS: Hanyu blamed a divot in the ice for his failure to pull off a quadruple Salchow, but Chen beat Hanyu’s previous record of 111.82 with a score of 113.97 In a reversal of fortunes from the last Olympic Games, the US’ Nathan Chen yesterday scored a world record in the figure skating short program in Beijing, giving him a massive lead over a shocked Yuzuru Hanyu in their quest for the gold medal. At the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, Chen — also a gold-medal favorite then — had finished the short program in 17th after a disastrous, error-strewn performance, while Japan’s Hanyu went on to win his second consecutive Olympic gold. “I feel really shocked,” Hanyu said, appearing lost for words after a short program in which he failed to jump
Ireen Wust yesterday added to her haul as the most decorated speedskater in Olympic history with another gold at the Beijing Games, while controversial Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting finished 26th out of 30 competitors in the 1,500m. The 35-year-old Dutch skater defended her title by setting an Olympic record with a time of 1 minute, 53.28 seconds. Miho Takagi of Japan claimed the silver in 1:53.72, while the bronze went to Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands in 1:54.82. Huang was 7.50 seconds behind Wust after clocking 2:00.78. It was another Olympic disappointment for Brittany Bowe. The 33-year-old American again came up short in
Taiwan’s hope of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in 32 years was yesterday dealt a blow after the national team lost to Vietnam in the last game of the playoff series. Vietnam beat Taiwan 2-1 in the final game of the three-team round robin playoffs to secure the fifth and final automatic World Cup qualifying spot at the Women’s Asian Cup in India. Taiwan now moves to a 10-team inter-confederation tournament in February next year for a chance to secure one of the final three spots for the World Cup, cohosted by Australia and New Zealand