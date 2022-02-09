Gu saves best for last to claim gold for China

AFP, BEIJING





Californian-born Eileen Gu yesterday won gold for China at the Beijing Olympics, earning victory in the inaugural women’s freeski big air with a stunning jump she had never tried before.

After a strong opening jump, the 18-year-old saved her best for last by landing a left double cork 1620 — four-and-a-half rotations in the air — before landing backward.

The teenager, who switched allegiance from the US to China in 2019, shed tears of joy after landing cleanly and realizing she had pulled off the winning move.

China’s Eileen Gu competes in the Winter Olympics women’s freestyle big air finals in Beijing yesterday. Photo: AP

“The tears were mostly of joy, that I had pushed myself to the absolute limit,” Gu said. “That was the best moment of my life. The happiest moment, day, whatever... of my life. I just cannot believe what just happened.”

The spectacular jump saw her snatch first place from France’s Tess Ledeux, 20, the freeski big air champion at last month’s X Games in Aspen, who had to settle for silver.

Gu said she had only made the decision to attempt the difficult trick after defying the advice of her Chinese mother who called her before the jump.

“I have never done the left 16 before, I hadn’t prepared much for it apart from two days on the air bag,” Gu said. “My mom called me before my last jump and told me not to, but I was adamant I wanted to do the ‘left 16’. I felt it was a chance to push myself to the limit, so I made an executive call.”

“It’s a monumental moment, because it’s the first freeski big air medal in Olympic history,” she said. “I hope this inspires more girls to take up freeskiing.”

As Gu set off for her final run, the crowd of several hundred at the Big Air Shougang venue roared “Come on.”

It was scored at 94.50, the same as Ledeux’s best in the first round. That gave Gu a total score of 188.25, combining her two highest-scoring jumps, compared with 187.50 for Ledeux.

“Tess has inspired me so much, I told her after that I wouldn’t have attempted it [her final jump] if she hadn’t pushed the sport to that level,” Gu said. “She played a critical part in my success.”

At the finish zone, Gu fell to her knees as the scores flashed up, watched by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and he was among the first to congratulate her on her gold medal on her Olympic debut.

Gu is competing in two more events — the freestyle halfpipe and slopestyle — so she could become the first freestyle skier to win three different Winter Games disciplines.