Cameroon wipe 3-goal deficit to win third in Africa Cup

AFP, YAOUNDE





Hosts Cameroon on Saturday finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations after wiping out a three-goal deficit against Burkina Faso to draw 3-3, then win 5-3 on penalties.

Ambroise Oyongo scored the decisive penalty in Yaounde as the Indomitable Lions atoned for missing three kicks when losing a semi-final shootout against Egypt 48 hours earlier.

Goals by Steeve Yago and Djibril Ouattara either side of an Andre Onana own goal gave the Burkinabe a 3-0 lead with 20 minutes remaining.

Burkina Faso’s Farid Ouedraogo, center, collides with Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar, right, during their Africa Cup of Nations match in Yaounde on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Stephane Bahoken reduced arrears and then substitute Vincent Aboubakar netted on 85 and 87 minutes to force a shoot-out.

Cameroon coach Toni Conceicao made nine changes to the team that lost on penalties to Egypt after extra time just two days earlier at Stade Olembe, the main Yaounde stadium.

The Portuguese retained only goalkeeper Andre Onana and midfielder Samuel Oum Gouet, who was replaced at halftime by leading tournament scorer Aboubakar.

Burkina Faso boss Kamou Malo altered five of the team that started a 3-1 semi-final loss to Sadio Mane-inspired Senegal 24 hours before Cameroon played.

Two of them were enforced with injured goalkeeper Herve Koffi replaced by Farid Ouedraogo while suspended midfielder Adama Guira gave way to Ismahila Ouedraogo.

The countries had met three times before in the flagship African tournament with Cameroon winning twice, including in the opening match of this Cup of Nations, and drawing the other.

It was the third bronze medals playoff for both teams with each winning and losing once in a fixture that Africa has retained while Europe has ditched.

Record seven-time champions Egypt and a Senegal side who have never lifted the trophy were to clash in the Cup final yesterday, as superstar club colleagues Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane go head to head.