On Day 3 of the Winter Olympics, the US’ biggest victory did not come on a frozen halfpipe in China, but in the warm waves of the Banzai Pipeline, thousands of kilometers away in Hawaii.
The win belonged to Kelly Slater, the surfing great who turns 50 this week. He defeated a rider less than half his age to capture one of the sport’s iconic events, the Billabong Pro Pipeline near the renowned reef off of Oahu.
Now that he is on top — again — Slater is starting to consider retirement. Nothing official, of course, but he said that he is just thinking about it.
Photo: AP
For advice on the matter, Slater talked to Tom Brady in a back and forth from one athlete dubbed the GOAT, or greatest of all time, to another.
“It would be interesting if that happened in the same week,” Slater yesterday said on the possibility that he would retire on the heels of Brady’s announcement. “We’ll see how that goes. I’m contemplating whether I stop now or really go full bore this whole year, which would be, in my eyes, really for the fans and saying goodbye to everybody after all the years of support they’ve given me.”
Should he step away, he already has his retirement plans: surfing.
“Everyone who retires from surfing just goes surfing more,” he said.
Not everyone has won this much. Slater was the youngest world champion when he captured the title at 20. He was also the oldest when he won it at 39.
He just finished his last contest in his 40s with a win. He turns 50 on Friday.
He has become a household name and captured a total of 11 world championships. His win over the weekend was his eighth World Surf League Championship Tour victory on the Banzai. It also marked his 56th overall tour win.
To close out his latest victory, he beat Seth Moniz, a 24-year-old sensation from Hawaii. Slater goes way back with Moniz’s dad, Tony, whom he looked up to when he was up and coming.
One of the most touching moments of this day came when Seth Moniz embraced Slater, who was tearing up in the aftermath of the win.
“An honor to surf against him,” Moniz said.
Only a few days earlier, it looked like Slater might be eliminated by pipeline favorite 22-year-old Barron Mamiya. There were a handful of seconds on the clock when Slater caught a magical wave to steal the heat and advance.
That was a matter of his vast experience, combined with some timely good fortune.
“I mean, I kind of think of it like a martial art — you don’t get worse as you get older, you get more experienced,” said Slater, who is also a scratch golfer.
This was the surfing equivalent of winning at Pebble Beach.
“I’m turning 50, but I look at it more like I have almost 40 years of experience at this wave, and I’m able to draw on moments I’ve had out here before and find confidence in that,” Slater said.
