US lawmakers investigating sexual assault and harassment allegations involving Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder on Friday demanded that the NFL release the findings of an internal investigation into the claims.
The move came as the US House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee released documents from the NFL that raised doubts of the independence of the probe, showing that the league and Snyder agreed in September 2020 — just after the NFL took charge of the probe — not to release results of the investigation unless both parties agreed to do so.
Giving Snyder such veto power over making the results public pushed US representatives Carolyn Maloney, the committee chairwoman, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the House Economic and Consumer Policy Subcommittee, to send a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Photo: AFP
The letter demanded a release of the findings by attorney Beth Wilkinson into a toxic workplace culture among team executives to female employees, including cheerleaders for the club.
“You have claimed that the NFL did not release Ms Wilkinson’s findings in order to protect the ‘security, privacy and anonymity’ of the more than 150 witnesses who courageously spoke to Ms Wilkinson and her team,” the lawmakers wrote.
“The committee’s investigation and the NFL’s own legal documents raise serious doubts about this justification,” they added.
They also called upon the league to release the findings of the investigation and all documents related to the probe — reportedly including hundreds of thousands of e-mails — by Feb. 14.
That is the day after the NFL’s Super Bowl championship in Los Angeles between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.
“If the NFL fails to produce this material, the committee will consider alternate means of obtaining compliance,” the committee’s news release said.
The demand came a day after accusations of sexual harassment were made against Snyder at a committee hearing on Thursday, when victims of sexual harassment and misconduct at the team dismissed any need for anonymity and urged the NFL to release the findings.
The committee released a “common interest agreement” signed by the NFL and the Washington club pledging to pursue a “joint legal strategy” and not share any privileged documents or information without the other’s consent.
The deal means that the league might not have been able to release details without the approval of Snyder, who faces multiple sexual misconduct accusations by employees.
