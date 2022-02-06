Manchester United were robbed by video assistant referee (VAR), Ralf Rangnick said on Friday after his side suffered a shock FA Cup exit at the hands of Championship club Middlesbrough, who won 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
Rangnick’s team crashed out in the fourth round after Anthony Elanga blazed his spot-kick over the bar in a nerve-jangling shoot-out at Old Trafford.
Swedish teenager Elanga was the only player from either team to miss in the shoot-out, leaving the forward holding his head in disbelief as Middlesbrough celebrated their stunning victory.
Photo: AP
Jadon Sancho had put United ahead in the first half, but Matt Crooks grabbed a controversial equalizer after the interval to set the stage for Middlesbrough’s memorable upset.
Crooks’ goal was allowed to stand despite Duncan Watmore controlling the ball with his hand before providing the assist.
“We conceded a goal which I don’t understand why it stood. He controlled it with his hand,” Rangnick said.
“In the moment when they scored, it was clear that VAR would not allow this goal to stand,” he said.
Even Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder thought the goal would be ruled out.
“I thought straight away it was handball,” he said. “I thought it would be chalked out and was delighted it wasn’t. The FA Cup is alive and kicking.”
Cristiano Ronaldo had missed a first half spot-kick for United, who have now lost seven of their past eight penalty shoot-outs, including last season’s Europa League final against Villarreal.
United had 30 shots, but lacked the composure and cutting edge required to kill off supposedly inferior opponents.
United are without a major trophy in five years and their hopes of ending that drought are dwindling given their Premier League struggles and a tricky Champions League last 16 tie against Atletico Madrid.
The FA Cup embarrassment is the latest hammer blow for United at the end of a painful week that saw their England forward Mason Greenwood arrested over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman.
While still in custody, the 20-year-old was further arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.
Greenwood, who was released on bail on Wednesday, has been suspended from all football activities at United since the arrest that sent shockwaves through Old Trafford.
