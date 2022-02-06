Jazz beat Nets in return of Mitchell; Mavs down 76ers

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Donovan Mitchell on Friday returned from an eight-game injury absence to score 27 points for the Utah Jazz, who handed the Brooklyn Nets a seventh straight NBA defeat, 125-102.

Mitchell had not played since receiving a concussion when he took an elbow to the head in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 17.

He stepped right up, connecting on eight of 10 shots from the floor with six three-pointers and six assists.

The Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell, right, dribbles past the Brooklyn Nets’ DeAndre’ Bembry during their NBA game in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday. Photo: Rob Gray-USA TODAY

It was a confidence-boosting performance for a player who said he had been “kind of nervous” as his symptoms persisted.

“It was bad,” Mitchell said. “The headache, the nausea were pretty messed up.”

“It was tough because we’ve been going through a tough stretch,” he said of his enforced absence. “Guys have been out, so it’s been eating at me.”

With Rudy Gobert still sidelined, Eric Paschall scored 16 points and Hassan Whiteside added 15 for the Jazz, who never trailed against the depleted Nets.

Brooklyn were without two of their “Big Three,” with Kevin Durant still recovering from a knee sprain and James Harden nursing a tight hamstring. LaMarcus Aldridge and Joe Harris were also absent.

Kyrie Irving scored 15 points and rookie Cam Thomas had a career-high 30, but the Nets trailed by 21 entering the fourth quarter and never got any closer.

In Dallas, Luka Doncic scored 33 points in a triple-double to power the Dallas Mavericks to a 107-98 come-from-behind NBA victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Slovenian star Doncic added 13 rebounds and 15 assists, his eighth career game of at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists. Only Oscar Robertson — with 22 — has more.

“I try to play games and win,” Doncic said of the impressive stat. “I have fun out there. As long as we win I’m good. We came back from two not-so-great losses. We stepped it up, we bounced back and that’s how we have to play.”

Philadelphia’s Most Valuable Player candidate Joel Embiid scored 27 points and the Sixers led by 10 at halftime.

Dallas roared back on the strength of determined defense, holding Embiid to nine points after the break.

That came later than expected, after a 43-minute delay in the first quarter because one basket rim was crooked and had to be replaced.

In other games on Friday, it was:

· Cavaliers 102, Hornets 101

· Bulls 122, Pacers 115

· Celtics 102, Pistons 93

· Raptors 125, Hawks 114

· Spurs 131, Rockets 106

· Pelicans 113, Nuggets 105

· Thunder 96, Trail Blazers 93