Young gun Sarah Fillier yesterday fired a pair of goals as Canada romped to an 11-1 rout of Finland in women’s ice hockey at the Beijing Olympics, to remain on a gold medal collision course with US.
Canada opened their Olympic account on Thursday with an equally ruthless 12-1 thrashing of Switzerland and again showed no mercy to the third-ranked Finns as they stormed to the top of the Group A standings outscoring their opponents 23-to-2.
The Finns, bronze medalists at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, have had a rough start in Beijing, dropping their opening two contests.
Photo: Reuters
Canada and the US, who between them have won every gold medal since women’s hockey became part of the Olympic program in 1998, again look a class apart.
After losing the gold to the Americans at Pyeongchang, Canada has focused on reclaiming it and newcomer Fillier has been leading the charge with four goals in two games.
The youngest player on the Canadian team, Fillier made a spectacular Olympic debut collecting two goals and an assist in the Swiss demolition.
The 21-year-old scored the opener against Switzerland and yesterday had Canada on the scoreboard first again, needing just 61 seconds to find the back of the net followed by another from Sarah Nurse.
“With every game we play, no matter who we’re playing, we want to get up early and put a team on their heels,” Fillier said. “All our lines gel really great and we have so much depth and skill and can get anyone to contribute from anywhere in the lineup.”
Despite being outshot 17-8, Finland entered the intermission trailing just 2-1 on late goal from Minnamari Tuominen.
That would be as close as Finland would get, with Fillier restoring the two goal advantage early in the second half as Canada shifted into another gear.
“She [Fillier] has got such an amazing shot and just a great player that I know if I can find her in those key scoring areas, she’s going to bury it,” said teammate Natalie Spooner, who had four assists in the win.
Nurse added two more to complete her hat-trick while Brianne Jenner also pumped in three, Laura Stacey a pair and Jamie Lee Rattray a single.
‘POSITIVE MINDSET’: Despite exiting the Asian Cup, Taiwan can still grab a spot at next year’s World Cup in a round-robin tournament with Thailand and Vietnam Taiwan’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in 32 years were dealt a blow on Sunday after they lost to the Philippines in dramatic fashion in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Asian Cup. The Philippines defeated Taiwan 4-3 on penalties after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw and neither side scored in 30 minutes of extra-time. Taiwan went down 1-0 just after halftime when Philippines midfielder Quinley Quezada opened the scoring, but a brilliant shot in the top-right corner just over the hand of Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel by Zhuo Li-ping evened the
A 35-year-old man has been convicted of stalking British tennis player Emma Raducanu. Amrit Magar was convicted at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday and is to be sentenced next month. The court heard how Magar, a former Amazon delivery driver, visited Raducanu’s home three times and stole one of her father’s shoes as a “souvenir.” He tracked down the US Open champion’s London address and left notes, flowers and Christmas decorations, the Daily Mail reported. In a statement to the court, Raducanu, 19, said the ordeal had left her feeling afraid to go out alone. “Since all this has happened I have felt
Ashleigh Barty’s coach believes the world No. 1 will not win the only Grand Slam missing from her resume unless the US Open changes its balls. Barty’s triumph at the Australian Open on Saturday earned her a third Slam after the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon last year. However, getting her hands on the trophy at Flushing Meadows to complete a career Grand Slam of all four majors is unlikely to happen with the balls used in the women’s singles in New York, Barty’s coach Craig Tyzzer said after her Melbourne Park victory over Danielle Collins. “The US Open really needs to
FRUSTRATION: After his side outshot Canada 13-8, US coach Gregg Berhalter said it was hard to remember a more dominant performance without getting a result Canada on Sunday established themselves as the dominant nation in the North and Central American and Caribbean region, taking a big step toward reaching the FIFA World Cup finals for the first time since 1986 with a 2-0 victory over the US. Cyle Larin scored in the seventh minute and Sam Adekugbe added a goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage-time as Canada beat the US for just the second time in 37 years, remaining unbeaten in qualifying through 10 of 14 games. Included are a win and a draw against both the US and Mexico, traditionally the region’s dominant soccer