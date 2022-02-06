US snowboarding legend White to retire after Games

AFP, ZHANGJIAKOU, China





American snowboard legend Shaun White yesterday announced he would retire from competition after he attempts to defend his Olympic title in Beijing, citing the “little signs” from his 35-year-old body.

The three-time halfpipe champion said he intends to “squeeze every bit of fun and excitement” out of his fifth and final Games before bringing the curtain down on his storied career.

“In my mind, I think I’ve decided this will be the last competition,” said the man who has done more than anyone to bring snowboarding to the world’s attention.

Shaun White of the US celebrates after winning the men’s snowboard halfpipe at the Winter Olympics on Feb. 14, 2018, in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Photo: AFP

“It’s this now, it’s that now — it’s all these little things adding up that’s taking away from days of practice that I would normally have,” he said.

White added that watching other riders — some half his age — pull off “heavier and heavier” tricks was also a factor.

He said that “everyone is catching up” to his level, adding that just getting to Beijing was an achievement in itself.

White only booked his spot in the US team at the last moment, after injuries and a bout of COVID-19 hampered his progress.

Bursting onto the Olympic scene in 2006, White was known as the “Flying Tomato” for his lustrous long red locks and explosive riding style.

He won gold in 2006 and 2010 before missing out on a medal in a shock upset at the 2014 Sochi Games.

He regained his crown four years later in Pyeongchang with a dramatic last ride.