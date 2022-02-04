Australia Test captain Pat Cummins yesterday praised Justin Langer for doing a “fantastic” job as head coach, but said it was only fair for Cricket Australia to conduct an evaluation process before making a decision on renewing his contract.
Langer, whose contract is set to expire in the middle of this year, is hoping for an extension despite no players endorsing him publicly to continue in the role.
“It lies in Cricket Australia’s hands. J.L. [Langer] has been doing a fantastic job. He has been there for four years,” Cummins told reporters. “His contract is obviously up soon. So they’re just going through an evaluation process at the moment, which I think is fair and the right thing to do. We all get evaluated all the time as cricketers, it’s part of a high-performance environment.”
ANGRY REACTION
Australian media reported earlier this week that Langer reacted angrily during a meeting with Cricket Australia over his contract and had been asked to reapply for the role.
Cricket Australia has denied those reports.
Senior players and Cricket Australia managers met last year amid reports Langer’s intense coaching style had rubbed players the wrong way.
Australia’s coaching setup was subsequently tweaked, with Langer taking less of a hands-on role, and assistants Andrew McDonald and Michael di Venuto taking a greater share of the coaching burden.
SUCCESSFUL
Under the new arrangement, Australia won their first T20 World Cup in November last year and thrashed England 4-0 in the Ashes over the home summer.
Former Australia captain Mark Taylor, who served on Cricket Australia’s board, said the governing body should have resolved Langer’s contract situation by now.
“There’s too many ‘ifs’ now and not enough ‘this is what’s going to happen,’” Taylor told radio station Triple M. “First and foremost look after the incumbent and a legend of the game in Justin Langer, and then announce the other coach — if that’s what’s going to happen.”
The US plans to “maliciously disrupt and spoil” the Beijing Winter Olympics by enticing athletes to make half-hearted efforts in competition and to criticize Beijing, Chinese state media said. A week before the Games begin amid tensions between the two superpowers, China Daily, an English-language newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party, on Friday evening cited unnamed sources as saying that US “anti-China forces” sought to disrupt the Games and politicize sports. “We were not and are not coordinating a global campaign regarding participation at the Olympics,” a US embassy spokesman said in an e-mail yesterday. “US athletes are entitled to express themselves
All eyes are to be on Yuzuru Hanyu when he attempts to complete a hat-trick of Olympic figure skating golds in Beijing, but do not expect that to bother him — Japan’s “Ice Prince” revels in the spotlight. The two-time defending champion next week is to bring his full megawatt star power to the Winter Games, watched by his adoring legion of “Fanyu” supporters. With his elegant skating style and delicate, boyish looks, the 27-year-old inspires complete devotion among his fans. That extends to them showering the ice with Winnie the Pooh toys after his routines, in a chaotic tribute to the tissue
‘POSITIVE MINDSET’: Despite exiting the Asian Cup, Taiwan can still grab a spot at next year’s World Cup in a round-robin tournament with Thailand and Vietnam Taiwan’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in 32 years were dealt a blow on Sunday after they lost to the Philippines in dramatic fashion in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Asian Cup. The Philippines defeated Taiwan 4-3 on penalties after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw and neither side scored in 30 minutes of extra-time. Taiwan went down 1-0 just after halftime when Philippines midfielder Quinley Quezada opened the scoring, but a brilliant shot in the top-right corner just over the hand of Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel by Zhuo Li-ping evened the
A 35-year-old man has been convicted of stalking British tennis player Emma Raducanu. Amrit Magar was convicted at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday and is to be sentenced next month. The court heard how Magar, a former Amazon delivery driver, visited Raducanu’s home three times and stole one of her father’s shoes as a “souvenir.” He tracked down the US Open champion’s London address and left notes, flowers and Christmas decorations, the Daily Mail reported. In a statement to the court, Raducanu, 19, said the ordeal had left her feeling afraid to go out alone. “Since all this has happened I have felt