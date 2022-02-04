Valencia, Rayo advance to Copa del Rey semi-finals

AP, MADRID





Valencia on Wednesday reached their second Copa del Rey semi-final in four years by defeating Cadiz 2-1, while Rayo Vallecano made the last four for the first time in four decades by beating RCD Mallorca 1-0.

Hugo Duro scored the winner for Valencia in the 79th minute after setting up the opener by Goncalo Guedes in the 24th to lead the hosts to the semi-finals for the first time since they won the title in 2018-2019.

Cadiz scored with a penalty converted by Lucas Perez in the 55th minute at the Mestalla.

Valencia’s Goncalo Guedes celebrates after scoring against Cadiz in their Copa del Rey quarter-final at the Mestalla in Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

They played the final minutes of the game with 10 men after Juan Cala was sent off after a second yellow card.

Valencia’s only two victories in their past six matches had come in Copa games — against Cartagena and CD Atletico Baleares. They are 10th in La Liga.

Cadiz defeated Levante UD before the international break to end an eight-game winless streak in the league.

Valencia’s three new signings — Ilaix Moriba, Eray Comert and Bryan Gil — made their debuts for the club.

Meanwhile, Rayo continued their good form at home by defeating Mallorca to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1981-1982.

Oscar Trejo converted a 44th-minute penalty to send the Madrid club, who had not even made the quarter-finals since 2001-2002, through to the last four.

Rayo had been unbeaten in their first 10 home matches this season before losing to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga before the international break.

Mallorca, the 2002-2003 Copa winners, gave debuts to their three new signings — Giovanni Gonzalez, Vedat Muriqi and goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

American striker Matthew Hoppe came on early in the second half.

Rayo were missing striker Radamel Falcao, who played for Colombia in World Cup qualifying during the international break.