Kraken, Grubauer blank Islanders for first shutout

AP, NEW YORK





Jared McCann on Wednesday had a goal and an assist, while Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0.

Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist, while Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to their third win in seven games.

Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since May 12 last year against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado.

Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer makes a save against the New York Islanders in their NHL game in Elmont, New York, on Wednesday. Photo: Tom Horak-USA Today

“Great game from everybody,” Grubauer said. “Without the guys in front of me, there’s no chance to do that... It feels good to get that one.”

The Kraken go into the All-Star break last in the Pacific Division at 15-27-4.

“Tonight was a real good hard-fought team win where they did their part,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “Our guys did a really good job of being ready to play. I like the way we competed and skated.”

Seattle Kraken center Mason Appleton scores an empty-netter against the New York Islanders in the third period of their NHL game in Elmont, New York, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves and lost his third straight start for New York, falling to 3-9-1 this season.

The Islanders have lost four of six and remain 17 points out of the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

The Islanders finished with their lowest shot total of the season.

“Too many turnovers, [we] got outcompeted, their will was a lot stronger than our will,” New York coach Barry Trotz said. “They wanted it more. Words don’t mean anything, it’s actions... To me it’s one of the more disappointing games that I’ve coached as Islanders coach. It was quite disappointing... I didn’t think our level of desire today was very good.”

The Kraken got the game’s first goal at 6 minutes, 4 seconds of the third period.

Former Islander Jordan Eberle got the puck behind the net and sent a pass out to McCann on the right side, and he fired a shot from a sharp angle, sending the puck off Varlamov’s left shoulder and in. It was McCann’s career high-tying 19th of the season.

Dunn made it 2-0 just 2:30 later when he got a pass from Mason Appleton above the left circle, skated through traffic and put a backhander past a screened Varlamov on the blocker side for his fifth.

Appleton added an empty-netter in the closing seconds for his fifth.

After getting off to a slow start in the first period, the Islanders had only two shots on goal over the first 11 minutes of the second and were outshot 9-6 for the period.

Grubauer made a stellar save, sliding to his left to deny a one-timer by Zach Parise from the right dot with 6:51 left in the second period.

Varlamov stopped Colin Blackwell in close 7:50 into the period and then Blackwell’s follow.

The Islanders’ goalie also had a nice save on Dunn’s shot from between the circles with 3:30 left in the second period.

Seattle outshot New York 11-5 in the first period.

The Kraken got the first six shots on goal of the game. New York did not get their first attempt until Andy Greene’s weak shot from the point at 6:37.

The Islanders’ second shot came on Brock Nelson’s attempt from between the circles with 5:37 remaining in the period.

“That is the identity that you try to strive for,” Eberle said.

“We defend much like, I like to make the comparison, that (the Islanders) did when I was here,” he said.

Elsewhere, the Oilers overcame the Capitals 5-3, the Flames conquered the Coyotes 4-2, the Kings downed the Red Wings 5-3 and the Wild routed the Blackhawks 5-0.

